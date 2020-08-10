Difference between revisions of "Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda"

Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda is a [[Zimbabwean]] who is a trained human rights lawyer with extensive experience in conflict resolution and mediation. She has previously worked with the [[Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association]] and in the [[Ministry of Justice , Legal and Parliamentary Affairs]] in [[Zimbabwe]].<ref name="PIL"> [https://peaceisloud.org/speaker/nyaradzayi-gumbonzvanda/], ''Peace is Loud, Accessed: 12 April, 2020''</ref> She is the Founder and Chief Executive of Rozaria Memorial Trust, an organisation she founded in memory of her late mother; to promote access to quality education, health and entrepreneurship for young people in resource-poor communities.<ref name="RMT"> [https://www.rozariamemorialtrust.org/staff/], ''Rozaria Memorial Trust, Accessed: 12 April, 2020''</ref>

Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda is a Zimbabwean who is the board chair of ActionAid International. She is a human rights lawyer, the chief executive for Rozaria Memorial Trust and serves as the African Union goodwill ambassador for the Campaign to End Child Marriage. She recently joined the external advisory group of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Kristaline Georgieva.

Background

Education

Gumbonzvanda holds a Master’s degree in Private Law with specialisation in Constitutional Property Law from the University of South Africa and completed postgraduate work on conflict resolution at Uppsala University, Sweden.

Career

She serves on various boards of development organisations including Action Aid International and Save the Children UK and the steering committee for Girls Not Brides. Gumbonzvanda is also on the High Level Group on HIV Prevention and Sexual health for young people in Eastern and Southern Africa, advisor to the Dutch Government in the planning of the Human Rights Thematic Forum for ICPD+20 and currently serves as Chair of CIVICUS and the NGO Committee on the Status of Women in Geneva.

In May 2014 she was named Goodwill Ambassador of the African Union Campaign to End Child Marriage, further consolidating the World YWCA’s important work on ending child, early and forced marriage in a single generation.[3]













References