Difference between revisions of "Nyaradzo Dhliwayo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Nyaradzo Dhliwayo''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the founder of Yanaya. She is also an award-winning creative designer and photographer. ==Background== Dhliw...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 16:32, 21 June 2021
Nyaradzo Dhliwayo is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the founder of Yanaya. She is also an award-winning creative designer and photographer.
Background
Dhliwayo is a Christian.[1] She is a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church.[2]
Education
She holds an honours degree in design and photography from Stellenbosch University in South Africa.[1]
Career
Nyaradzo Dhliwayo came back to Zimbabwe from South Africa and started working at Seedco as a digital marketing officer.
Dhliwayo resigned from SeedCo in February 2020. She said the three years she spent at Seed Co Limited taught her a lot of things that she is implementing as Yanaya grows.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Eating healthy with Yanaya, The Herald, Published: July 4, 2020, Retrieved: June 21, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Trevor Ncube, Yanaya founder’s journey to greatness, The Standard, Published: June 6, 2021, Retrieved: June 21, 2021