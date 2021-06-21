Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nyaradzo Dhliwayo"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Nyaradzo Dhliwayo''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the founder of Yanaya. She is also an award-winning creative designer and photographer. ==Background== Dhliw...")
 
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Nyaradzo Dhliwayo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the founder of [[Yanaya]]. She is also an award-winning creative designer and photographer.
+
[[File:Nyaradzo-Dhliwayo.jpg|thumb|Nyaradzo Dhliwayo]] '''Nyaradzo Dhliwayo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the founder of [[Yanaya]]. She is also an award-winning creative designer and photographer.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 22: Line 22:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Nyaradzo Dhliwayo, Yanaya, Nyaradzo Dhliwayo Yanaya, Yanaya Founder
 
|keywords= Nyaradzo Dhliwayo, Yanaya, Nyaradzo Dhliwayo Yanaya, Yanaya Founder
|description=  
+
|description= Nyaradzo Dhliwayo is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the founder of Yanaya. She is also an award-winning creative designer and photographer.
|image=  
+
|image= Nyaradzo-Dhliwayo.jpg
 
|image_alt= Nyaradzo Dhliwayo
 
|image_alt= Nyaradzo Dhliwayo
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Business People]]
 
[[Category:Business People]]

Latest revision as of 16:38, 21 June 2021

Nyaradzo Dhliwayo

Nyaradzo Dhliwayo is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the founder of Yanaya. She is also an award-winning creative designer and photographer.

Background

Dhliwayo is a Christian.[1] She is a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church.[2]

Education

She holds an honours degree in design and photography from Stellenbosch University in South Africa.[1]

Career

Nyaradzo Dhliwayo came back to Zimbabwe from South Africa and started working at Seedco as a digital marketing officer.

Dhliwayo resigned from SeedCo in February 2020. She said the three years she spent at Seed Co Limited taught her a lot of things that she is implementing as Yanaya grows.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Eating healthy with Yanaya, The Herald, Published: July 4, 2020, Retrieved: June 21, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Trevor Ncube, Yanaya founder’s journey to greatness, The Standard, Published: June 6, 2021, Retrieved: June 21, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nyaradzo_Dhliwayo&oldid=106485"