|description= Nyaradzo Dhliwayo is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the founder of Yanaya. She is also an award-winning creative designer and photographer.

[[File:Nyaradzo-Dhliwayo.jpg|thumb|Nyaradzo Dhliwayo]] '''Nyaradzo Dhliwayo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the founder of [[Yanaya]]. She is also an award-winning creative designer and photographer.

'''Nyaradzo Dhliwayo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the founder of [[Yanaya]]. She is also an award-winning creative designer and photographer.

Nyaradzo Dhliwayo

Nyaradzo Dhliwayo is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the founder of Yanaya. She is also an award-winning creative designer and photographer.

Background

Dhliwayo is a Christian.[1] She is a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church.[2]

Education

She holds an honours degree in design and photography from Stellenbosch University in South Africa.[1]

Career

Nyaradzo Dhliwayo came back to Zimbabwe from South Africa and started working at Seedco as a digital marketing officer.

Dhliwayo resigned from SeedCo in February 2020. She said the three years she spent at Seed Co Limited taught her a lot of things that she is implementing as Yanaya grows.[2]