Nyasha ‘Huliodraws’ Warambwa is a Zimbabwean digital artist who at 19 years of age had done work for the likes of Nicki Minaj, Drake, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Derek Chauvin.

Background

Huliodraws is from Harare.

Education

Nyasha ‘Huliodraws’ Warambwa completed his Advanced Level studies at Gateway High School.

Career

He started experimenting with digital art in 2017 after seeing digital artists on Instagram. Huliodraws characterises his art style as vector art; essentially he creates it using a keyboard, a mouse, and a pen tool.

He says that he is self-taught, something he did through watching tutorial videos on YouTube. The Bart Simpson piece that he did for Chris Brown was his take off.

His piece titled “We will meet again” paying tribute to the late DMX, Tupac, Aaliyah, Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hussle, and Chadwick Boseman was featured on a billboard on Times Square in New York. [1]