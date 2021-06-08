Difference between revisions of "Nyasha ‘Huliodraws’ Warambwa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Nyasha ‘Huliodraws’ Warambwa''' is a Zimbabwean digital artist who at 19 years of age had done work for the likes of Nicki Minaj, Drake, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 24:
|Line 24:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Nyasha ‘Huliodraws’ Warambwa, Huliodraws real name, Huliodraws biography
|keywords= Nyasha ‘Huliodraws’ Warambwa, Huliodraws real name, Huliodraws biography
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Nyasha ‘Huliodraws’ Warambwa
|image_alt= Nyasha ‘Huliodraws’ Warambwa
Latest revision as of 17:12, 8 June 2021
Nyasha ‘Huliodraws’ Warambwa is a Zimbabwean digital artist who at 19 years of age had done work for the likes of Nicki Minaj, Drake, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Derek Chauvin.
Background
Huliodraws is from Harare.
Education
Nyasha ‘Huliodraws’ Warambwa completed his Advanced Level studies at Gateway High School.
Career
He started experimenting with digital art in 2017 after seeing digital artists on Instagram. Huliodraws characterises his art style as vector art; essentially he creates it using a keyboard, a mouse, and a pen tool.
He says that he is self-taught, something he did through watching tutorial videos on YouTube. The Bart Simpson piece that he did for Chris Brown was his take off.
His piece titled “We will meet again” paying tribute to the late DMX, Tupac, Aaliyah, Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hussle, and Chadwick Boseman was featured on a billboard on Times Square in New York. [1]
References
- ↑ Clive Masarakufa, NYASHA ‘HULIODRAWS’ WARAMBWA MAKING GLOBAL WAVES IN ART, StartUpBiz, Published: June 8, 2021, Retreieved: June 8, 2021