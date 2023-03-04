Difference between revisions of "Nyasha Chazika"
Nyasha Chazika is a former Zimbabwean footballer who played as a right-back. He played for Dynamos Football Club during the era of Moses Chunga's "Kidznet" side in the early 2000s, named after ZTV's flagship children's programme.[1]
The Kidznet side included Chazika, Leo Kurauzvione, Norman Maroto, Eddie Mashiri, Elliot Matsika, and Cephas Chimedza, among others.
Chazika captained Dynamos at just 18 years of age.
Drugs, Depression, Financial Struggles
- ↑ Lawrence Mangenje, I’m struggling, people now treat me like trash: Nyasha Chazika, Soccer24, Published: 14 September 2022, Retrieved: 04 March 2023