Nyasha Chazika is a former Zimbabwean footballer who played as a right-back. He played for Dynamos Football Club during the era of Moses Chunga's "Kidznet" side in the early 2000s, named after ZTV's flagship children's programme.[1]

The Kidznet side included Chazika, Leo Kurauzvione, Norman Maroto, Eddie Mashiri, Elliot Matsika, and Cephas Chimedza, among others.

Chazika captained Dynamos at just 18 years of age.

