Nyasha Chazika is a former Zimbabwean footballer who played as a right-back. He played for Dynamos Football Club during the era of Moses Chunga's "Kidznet" side in the early 2000s, named after ZTV's flagship children's programme.[1]

The Kidznet side included Chazika, Leo Kurauzvione, Norman Maroto, Eddie Mashiri, Elliot Matsika, and Cephas Chimedza, among others.

Chazika captained Dynamos at just 18 years of age.

Drugs, Depression, Financial Struggles

In September 2022, Chazika revealed that he was suffering from depression after his close relatives allegedly abandoned him.[2]

He said he was experiencing financial challenges and had resorted to drugs. He said:

My relatives, some of whom I used to pay school fees and buy uniforms for, have abandoned me and that really hurts me. I didn’t use to take drugs but people neglected me, and now treat me like trash. I’m trying to come out of this situation on my own. But I have friends who have made it in life, some of whom even owe me money but they don’t help. It really pains me, because I cannot struggle whilst those people are there. I have however accepted my situation and left everything in God’s hands.