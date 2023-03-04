The former Young Warriors captain won one league title with Makepekepe but was released at the start of 2009.

'''Nyasha Chazika''' is a former Zimbabwean footballer who played as a right-back. He played for Dynamos Football Club during the era of [[ Moses Chunga ]] 's "Kidznet" side in the early 2000s, named after ZTV's flagship children's programme.<ref name="Soccer24"> Lawrence Mangenje, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/09/14/im-struggling-people-now-treat-me-like-trash-nyasha-chazika/ I’m struggling, people now treat me like trash: Nyasha Chazika], ''Soccer24'', Published: 14 September 2022, Retrieved: 04 March 2023</ref>

Chazika captained Dynamos at just 18 years of age.

Career

Chazika rose through the ranks from the Dynamos juniors in the early 2000s, and later joined South African club, SuperSport United Football Club in 2003.[2]

He suffered a nagging knee injury which kept him sidelined for the better part of his stay at the South African club. He also failed to pin down a first-team jersey at SuperSport.

Chazika left South Africa in 2005 and rejoined Dynamos. He later played for the now-defunct Buymore and CAPS United.

The former Young Warriors captain won one league title with Makepekepe but was released at the start of 2009.

Chazika earned a living by playing in the Harare-based Bankers Social League.

Drugs, Depression, Financial Struggles

In September 2022, Chazika revealed that he was suffering from depression after his close relatives allegedly abandoned him.[3]

He said he was experiencing financial challenges and had resorted to drugs. He said:

My relatives, some of whom I used to pay school fees and buy uniforms for, have abandoned me and that really hurts me. I didn’t use to take drugs but people neglected me, and now treat me like trash. I’m trying to come out of this situation on my own. But I have friends who have made it in life, some of whom even owe me money but they don’t help. It really pains me, because I cannot struggle whilst those people are there. I have however accepted my situation and left everything in God’s hands.