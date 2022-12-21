Difference between revisions of "Nyasha Chikwinya"

In '''July 2020''', '''Nyasha Chikwinya''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Attended Hartzell High School.

No other information was found on her tertiary education.

Service / Career

Chikwinya rose to prominence in political circles when she was elected member of the house of assembly for Mutare South Constituency in 2013.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare South returned to Parliament:

Nyasha Chikwinya of Zanu PF with 13 218 votes or 64.27 percent,

of Zanu PF with 13 218 votes or 64.27 percent, Robert Saunyama of MDC–T with 4 725 votes or 22.97 percent,

Ngaite Zimunya, Independent, with 1 821 votes or 8.85 percent,

Oliver Gwazaza of MDC–N with 802 votes or 3.90percent.

Total 20 566 votes

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Nyasha Chikwinya was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Nyasha Chikwinya is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, she got US$151,143.00. . [1]

Stance On Gender-Related Issues

Nyasha Chikwinya has been very vocal on gender-related issues. In a parliamentary meeting she once remarked that according to her own research, males who sexually abuse women were poor performers in bed hence their exploitative habits with younger women, she also argued that these men feared women of their age for fear of disappointing them.[2] She is also a prominent activist who advocates for the imposition of stiffer penalties on sex offenders.[2]

Other Activities

In 2002, she led the only all-women's delegation to the All Africa Trade Fair in Cairo, Egypt, during which stone carvers, stone sculptors, weavers, and producers of batik fabrics brought product samples from Zimbabwe. She expressed enthusiasm for intra-African trade, but bemoaned the high duties imposed by Egyptian customs. In 2004, she was charged with public violence after allegedly having incited 12 youths to assault Charles Mpofu, a member of the Zimbabwe National Army, with whom she was having a dispute over the management of a housing co-operative; the youths assaulted Mpofu's wife and damaged $5.1 million of property.







