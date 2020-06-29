Difference between revisions of "Nyasha Chingono"

Nyasha Chingono

Background

Nyasha Chingono is a worship musician-cum-journalist popularly known as Wenyasha in gospel music circles — released his DVD album titled Taste of Glory on July 27, 2019. The nine-track live DVD was recorded at Theatre in the Park and it featured other top gospel acts, Ellard Cherayi and Takesure Zama. It was produced by Tafadzwa Chingono and Tinashe Ndhlala.[2]

Education

He holds an Honors Degree in Mass Communication/Media Studies from the Midlands State University (MSU).

Career

Nyasha has been a journalist and writer since July 2012 to present. He is a Journalist in Zimbabwe and a contributor for the UK Guardian. He is a regular contributor for The Guardian and CNN Digital covering Southern Africa. Bylines also in the Zimbabwe Independent, Financial Gazette and Daily News.





References