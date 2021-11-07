Difference between revisions of "Nyasha Chintuli"
'''Nyasha Tito Chintuli''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who plays as a forward for [[Ngezi Platinum F.C.]].
'''Nyasha TitoChintuli''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who plays as a forward for [[Ngezi Platinum F.C.]].
==Background==
==Background==
Chintuki was born in [[Mutare]]. He was born and raised in the Muchena and Maonde sections of Sakubva.<ref name="MP">Moffat Mungazi, [https://www.manicapost.co.zw/chintuli-relishes-ngezi-challenge/ Chintuli relishes Ngezi challenge], ''The Manica Post'', Published: July 17, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021</ref>
Chintuki was born in [[Mutare]]. He was born and raised in the Muchena and Maonde sections of Sakubva.<ref name="MP">Moffat Mungazi, [https://www.manicapost.co.zw/chintuli-relishes-ngezi-challenge/ Chintuli relishes Ngezi challenge], ''The Manica Post'', Published: July 17, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021</ref>
==Education==
==Education==
He did his primary school education at Sakubva Primary, where his talent was identified by veteran Mutare junior football coach Timothy ‘Sicho’ Masachi at age of eight. Masachi nurtured Nyasha Chintuli’s talent at La Sakubva Academy from primary school up to his teens when he enrolled at Sakubva High, Herentals College and eventually [[Mutare Boys High ]] where he repeated his Form Four studies.<ref name="TMP">[https://www.manicapost.co.zw/scramble-for-nyasha-chintuli/ Scramble for Nyasha Chintuli], ''The Manica Post'', Published: December 14, 2018, Retrieved: November 7, 2021</ref>
==Career==
==Career==
Nyasha Chintuli started his football career at [[Tenax Football Club]] before joining [[Triangle United Football Club]] in 2019 got his first [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League|Premier Soccer League]] experience Triangle United for one season and featured in the CAF Confederations Cup for the club. In his maiden season, Chintuli scored seven goals and had three assists.
In 2020, Chintuli joined Ngezi Platinum Stars on loan from Triangle United.<ref name="MP"/><ref name="HM">Snodia Mikiri,[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/chintuli-eyes-golden-boot/ Chintuli eyes Golden Boot], ''H-Metro'', Published: February 14, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021</ref>
In 2020, Chintuli joined Ngezi Platinum Stars on loan from Triangle United.<ref name="MP"/><ref name="HM">Snodia Mikiri,[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/chintuli-eyes-golden-boot/ Chintuli eyes Golden Boot], ''H-Metro'', Published: February 14, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021</ref>
==Awards==
==Awards==
In 2018, he won the Eastern Region 2018 Player of the Season whilst at Tenax CS FC. He scored a total of 18 goals out of the 30 matches.
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|Nyasha Chintuli
|Born
|October 20, 1994
Sakubva, Mutare
|Occupation
|Footballer
|Employer
|Ngezi Platinum F.C.
|Known for
|Being a footballer
Nyasha "Tito" Chintuli is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Ngezi Platinum F.C..
Background
Chintuki was born in Mutare. He was born and raised in the Muchena and Maonde sections of Sakubva.[1]
Age
Nyasha Chintuli was born on October 20, 1994.[2]
Education
He did his primary school education at Sakubva Primary, where his talent was identified by veteran Mutare junior football coach Timothy ‘Sicho’ Masachi at age of eight. Masachi nurtured Nyasha Chintuli’s talent at La Sakubva Academy from primary school up to his teens when he enrolled at Sakubva High, Herentals College and eventually Mutare Boys High School where he repeated his Form Four studies.[3]
Career
Nyasha Chintuli started his football career at Tenax Football Club before joining Triangle United Football Club in 2019 for $10 000. He got his first Premier Soccer League experience at Triangle United for one season and featured in the CAF Confederations Cup for the club. In his maiden season, Chintuli scored seven goals and had three assists.
In 2020, Chintuli joined Ngezi Platinum Stars on loan from Triangle United.[1][4]
Awards
In 2018, he won the Eastern Region 2018 Player of the Season whilst at Tenax CS FC. He scored a total of 18 goals out of the 30 matches.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Moffat Mungazi, Chintuli relishes Ngezi challenge, The Manica Post, Published: July 17, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021
- ↑ Eastern Region star speaks on Triangle move, The Manica Post, Published: January 18, 2019, Retrieved: November 7, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Scramble for Nyasha Chintuli, The Manica Post, Published: December 14, 2018, Retrieved: November 7, 2021
- ↑ Snodia Mikiri,Chintuli eyes Golden Boot, H-Metro, Published: February 14, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021