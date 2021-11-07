Pindula

'''Nyasha Tito Chintuli''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who plays as a forward for [[Ngezi Platinum F.C.]].
'''Nyasha "Tito" Chintuli''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who plays as a forward for [[Ngezi Platinum F.C.]].
  
 
Chintuki was born in [[Mutare]]. He was born and raised in the Muchena and Maonde sections of Sakubva.<ref name="MP">Moffat Mungazi, [https://www.manicapost.co.zw/chintuli-relishes-ngezi-challenge/ Chintuli relishes Ngezi challenge], ''The Manica Post'', Published: July 17, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021</ref>
 
===Age===
 +
 +
Nyasha Chintuli was born on October 20, 1994.<ref name="TheMP">[https://www.manicapost.co.zw/eastern-region-star-speaks-on-triangle-move/ Eastern Region star speaks on Triangle move], ''The Manica Post'', Published: January 18, 2019, Retrieved: November 7, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Education==
 
He did his primary school education at Sakubva Primary, where his talent was identified by veteran Mutare junior football coach Timothy ‘Sicho’ Masachi at age of eight. Masachi nurtured Nyasha Chintuli’s talent at La Sakubva Academy from primary school up to his teens when he enrolled at Sakubva High, Herentals College and eventually [[Mutare Boys High]] where he repeated his Form Four studies.<ref name="TMP">[https://www.manicapost.co.zw/scramble-for-nyasha-chintuli/ Scramble for Nyasha Chintuli], ''The Manica Post'', Published: December 14, 2018, Retrieved: November 7, 2021</ref>
He did his primary school education at Sakubva Primary, where his talent was identified by veteran Mutare junior football coach Timothy ‘Sicho’ Masachi at age of eight. Masachi nurtured Nyasha Chintuli’s talent at La Sakubva Academy from primary school up to his teens when he enrolled at Sakubva High, Herentals College and eventually [[Mutare Boys High School]] where he repeated his Form Four studies.<ref name="TMP">[https://www.manicapost.co.zw/scramble-for-nyasha-chintuli/ Scramble for Nyasha Chintuli], ''The Manica Post'', Published: December 14, 2018, Retrieved: November 7, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
  
Nyasha Chintuli started his football career at [[Tenax Football Club]] before joining [[Triangle United Football Club]] in 2019 where he got his first [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League|Premier Soccer League]] experience. He played for Triangle United for one season and featured in the CAF Confederations Cup for the club. In his maiden season, Chintuli scored seven goals and had three assists.
Nyasha Chintuli started his football career at [[Tenax Football Club]] before joining [[Triangle United Football Club]] in 2019 for $10 000. He got his first [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League|Premier Soccer League]] experience at Triangle United for one season and featured in the CAF Confederations Cup for the club. In his maiden season, Chintuli scored seven goals and had three assists.
  
 
In 2020, Chintuli joined Ngezi Platinum Stars on loan from Triangle United.<ref name="MP"/><ref name="HM">Snodia Mikiri,[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/chintuli-eyes-golden-boot/ Chintuli eyes Golden Boot], ''H-Metro'', Published: February 14, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021</ref>
 
In 2020, Chintuli joined Ngezi Platinum Stars on loan from Triangle United.<ref name="MP"/><ref name="HM">Snodia Mikiri,[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/chintuli-eyes-golden-boot/ Chintuli eyes Golden Boot], ''H-Metro'', Published: February 14, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021</ref>
==Awards==
 
==Awards==
  
In 2018, he won the Eastern Region 2018 Player of the Season whilst at Tenax CS FC. He scored a total of 18 goals out of the 30 matches.
In 2018, he won the Eastern Region 2018 Player of the Season whilst at Tenax CS FC. He scored a total of 18 goals out of the 30 matches.<ref name="TMP"/>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
Nyasha Chintuli
Born (1994-10-20) October 20, 1994 (age 27)
Sakubva, Mutare
OccupationFootballer
EmployerNgezi Platinum F.C.
Known forBeing a footballer


Nyasha "Tito" Chintuli is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Ngezi Platinum F.C..

Background

Chintuki was born in Mutare. He was born and raised in the Muchena and Maonde sections of Sakubva.[1]

Age

Nyasha Chintuli was born on October 20, 1994.[2]

Education

He did his primary school education at Sakubva Primary, where his talent was identified by veteran Mutare junior football coach Timothy ‘Sicho’ Masachi at age of eight. Masachi nurtured Nyasha Chintuli’s talent at La Sakubva Academy from primary school up to his teens when he enrolled at Sakubva High, Herentals College and eventually Mutare Boys High School where he repeated his Form Four studies.[3]

Career

Nyasha Chintuli started his football career at Tenax Football Club before joining Triangle United Football Club in 2019 for $10 000. He got his first Premier Soccer League experience at Triangle United for one season and featured in the CAF Confederations Cup for the club. In his maiden season, Chintuli scored seven goals and had three assists.

In 2020, Chintuli joined Ngezi Platinum Stars on loan from Triangle United.[1][4]

Awards

In 2018, he won the Eastern Region 2018 Player of the Season whilst at Tenax CS FC. He scored a total of 18 goals out of the 30 matches.[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Moffat Mungazi, Chintuli relishes Ngezi challenge, The Manica Post, Published: July 17, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021
  2. Eastern Region star speaks on Triangle move, The Manica Post, Published: January 18, 2019, Retrieved: November 7, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 Scramble for Nyasha Chintuli, The Manica Post, Published: December 14, 2018, Retrieved: November 7, 2021
  4. Snodia Mikiri,Chintuli eyes Golden Boot, H-Metro, Published: February 14, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021
