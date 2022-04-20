Difference between revisions of "Nyasha Chintuli"
Latest revision as of 12:15, 20 April 2022
|Nyasha Chintuli
|Born
|October 20, 1994
Sakubva, Mutare
|Occupation
|Footballer
|Employer
|Manica Diamonds Football Club
|Known for
|Being a footballer
Nyasha "Tito" Chintuli is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Manica Diamonds Football Club.
Background
Chintuki was born in Mutare. He was born and raised in the Muchena and Maonde sections of Sakubva.[1]
Age
Nyasha Chintuli was born on 20 October 1994.[2]
Education
He did his primary school education at Sakubva Primary, where his talent was identified by veteran Mutare junior football coach Timothy ‘Sicho’ Masachi at age of eight. Masachi nurtured Nyasha Chintuli’s talent at La Sakubva Academy from primary school up to his teens when he enrolled at Sakubva High, Herentals College and eventually Mutare Boys High School where he repeated his Form Four studies.[3]
Career
Nyasha Chintuli started his football career at Tenax Football Club before joining Triangle United Football Club in 2019 for $10 000. He got his first Premier Soccer League experience at Triangle United for one season and featured in the CAF Confederations Cup for the club. In his maiden season, Chintuli scored seven goals and had three assists.
In 2020, Chintuli joined Ngezi Platinum Stars on loan from Triangle United.[1][4] The desire to be closer to his family saw Nyasha Chintuli sign for hometown club, Manica Diamonds Football Club.[5]
Awards
In 2018, he won the Eastern Region 2018 Player of the Season whilst at Tenax CS FC. He scored a total of 18 goals out of the 30 matches.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Moffat Mungazi, Chintuli relishes Ngezi challenge, The Manica Post, Published: July 17, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021
- ↑ Eastern Region star speaks on Triangle move, The Manica Post, Published: January 18, 2019, Retrieved: November 7, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Scramble for Nyasha Chintuli, The Manica Post, Published: December 14, 2018, Retrieved: November 7, 2021
- ↑ Snodia Mikiri,Chintuli eyes Golden Boot, H-Metro, Published: February 14, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021
- ↑ Moffat Mungazi, Chintuli: Fox in the box, The Manica Post, Published: April 1, 2022, Retrieved: April 20, 2022