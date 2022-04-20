In 2020, Chintuli joined Ngezi Platinum Stars on loan from Triangle United.<ref name="MP"/><ref name="HM">Snodia Mikiri,[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/chintuli-eyes-golden-boot/ Chintuli eyes Golden Boot], ''H-Metro'', Published: February 14, 2020, Retrieved: November 7, 2021 </ref> The desire to be closer to his family saw Nyasha Chintuli sign for hometown club, Manica Diamonds Football Club.<ref name="TMPost">Moffat Mungazi, [https://www.manicapost.co.zw/chintuli-fox-in-the-box/ Chintuli: Fox in the box], ''The Manica Post'', Published: April 1, 2022, Retrieved: April 20, 2022 </ref>

Nyasha Chintuli started his football career at [[Tenax Football Club]] before joining [[Triangle United Football Club]] in 2019 for $10 000. He got his first [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League|Premier Soccer League]] experience at Triangle United for one season and featured in the CAF Confederations Cup for the club. In his maiden season, Chintuli scored seven goals and had three assists.

Nyasha "Tito" Chintuli is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Manica Diamonds Football Club.

Background

Chintuki was born in Mutare. He was born and raised in the Muchena and Maonde sections of Sakubva.[1]

Age

Nyasha Chintuli was born on 20 October 1994.[2]

Education

He did his primary school education at Sakubva Primary, where his talent was identified by veteran Mutare junior football coach Timothy ‘Sicho’ Masachi at age of eight. Masachi nurtured Nyasha Chintuli’s talent at La Sakubva Academy from primary school up to his teens when he enrolled at Sakubva High, Herentals College and eventually Mutare Boys High School where he repeated his Form Four studies.[3]

Career

Nyasha Chintuli started his football career at Tenax Football Club before joining Triangle United Football Club in 2019 for $10 000. He got his first Premier Soccer League experience at Triangle United for one season and featured in the CAF Confederations Cup for the club. In his maiden season, Chintuli scored seven goals and had three assists.

In 2020, Chintuli joined Ngezi Platinum Stars on loan from Triangle United.[1][4] The desire to be closer to his family saw Nyasha Chintuli sign for hometown club, Manica Diamonds Football Club.[5]

Awards

In 2018, he won the Eastern Region 2018 Player of the Season whilst at Tenax CS FC. He scored a total of 18 goals out of the 30 matches.[3]