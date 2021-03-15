Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nyasha David"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Nyasha David''' is a Zimbabwean R&B artist who was mentored by Lenoard Mapfumo. ==Videos== {{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/xaWFIP5fwZg|||Nyasha David - Newe (Follo...")
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Nyasha David''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] R&B artist who was mentored by [[Lenoard Mapfumo]].
+
'''Nyasha David''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] R&B artist who was mentored by [[Leonard Mapfumo]].
 +
 
 +
==Background==
 +
 
 +
===Age===
 +
 
 +
Nyasha David was born on 8 November 1991.<ref name="MA">[https://www.musicinafrica.net/node/82987 Nyasha David], ''Music In Africa'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Videos==
 
==Videos==

Revision as of 16:46, 15 March 2021

Nyasha David is a Zimbabwean R&B artist who was mentored by Leonard Mapfumo.

Background

Age

Nyasha David was born on 8 November 1991.[1]

Videos

Nyasha David - Newe (Follow Me) [Official Music Video]
Nyasha David - Njenjere (Official Music Video)
Nyasha David - Marry Anne/Mariana (Official Lyric Video)
Nyasha David - Ndoda (I Do) [Official Music Video]
Nyasha David ft Trevor Dongo - Zvakarongwa (Official Music Video)


References

  1. Nyasha David, Music In Africa, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nyasha_David&oldid=100729"