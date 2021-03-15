Difference between revisions of "Nyasha David"
Revision as of 16:46, 15 March 2021
Nyasha David is a Zimbabwean R&B artist who was mentored by Leonard Mapfumo.
Background
Age
Nyasha David was born on 8 November 1991.[1]
Videos
References
- ↑ Nyasha David, Music In Africa, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 15, 2021