Nyasha David performed at the Chengdu Intangible Cultural Heritage Convention in China in September 2015. In December 2015, he performed during Chinese President Xi Jing Ping State Visit to Zimbabwe. He performed at the Dreamstar Zimbabwe Nanjing – Beijing Tour in November 2017. Nyasha David also performed at the Dreamstar Zimbabwe Lanzhou China Tour in July 2018. He performed at Unplugged Zimbabwe in December 2018.