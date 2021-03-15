Difference between revisions of "Nyasha David"
==Videos==
Nyasha David is a Zimbabwean R&B artist who was mentored by Leonard Mapfumo.
Background
Age
Nyasha David was born on 8 November 1991.[1]
Career
Nyasha David performed at the Chengdu Intangible Cultural Heritage Convention in China in September 2015. In December 2015, he performed during Chinese President Xi Jing Ping State Visit to Zimbabwe. He performed at the Dreamstar Zimbabwe Nanjing – Beijing Tour in November 2017. Nyasha David also performed at the Dreamstar Zimbabwe Lanzhou China Tour in July 2018. He performed at Unplugged Zimbabwe in December 2018.
Discography
Singles
- Toasting (2016)
- Tiki Taka (2017)
- Isai Mawoko (2017)
- Haumbomugona (2017)
- Newe(Follow Me) (2018)
- Moyo Muti (2018)
EPs
- The Advocate Of Love EP (2019)
Videos
References
- ↑ Nyasha David, Music In Africa, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 15, 2021