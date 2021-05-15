Nyasha David collaborated with reggae music legends, Denroy Morgan and Gramps Morgan on the track ''Missing You''.<ref name="ZJ">[https://www.zimbojam.com/nyasha-david-collaborates-with-the-heritage-of-morgan/ Nyasha David collaborates with the heritage of Morgan], ''Zimbojam'', Published: April 3, 2019, Retrieved: May 15, 2021</ref>

Nyasha David performed at the Chengdu Intangible Cultural Heritage Convention in China in September 2015. In December 2015, he performed during Chinese President Xi Jing Ping State Visit to Zimbabwe. He performed at the Dreamstar Zimbabwe Nanjing – Beijing Tour in November 2017. Nyasha David also performed at the Dreamstar Zimbabwe Lanzhou China Tour in July 2018. He performed at Unplugged Zimbabwe in December 2018.<ref name="M"/>

Nyasha David is a Zimbabwean R&B artist who was mentored by Leonard Mapfumo.

Background

Nyasha David was born Nyasha David Dengwani in Gweru. He is a second born in a family consisting of five children. His uncle Tockson Banda played for the Rock Jazzers a band from Malawi in the late ’70s. He also played with Marshall Munhumumwe before he left for Malawi where he later changed his name from Misheck Dengwani to Tockson Banda.

Nyasha David's father Godfrey Dengwani was an acoustic performer in Lybia and Mozambique, where he was training to be a pilot.[1]

Age

Nyasha David was born on 8 November 1991.[2]

Education

He attended Widdecombe Primary School, then Churchill Boys High form one to four, then he went back to Gweru to finish his A-Level at Nashville High School.

Nyasha David also studied at Gweru Polytechnic where he did Information Communication and Technology. He holds a City and Guilds and Hexco ICT Diploma.[1]

Career

Whilst at Churchill, Nyasha David used to headline at all the cultural nights that the school would host and also feature at Roosevelt Girls High School Cultural Nights. At the time, the dancing was more dominant than the singing which saw him also performing at high school gigs and variety show functions.

At Gweru Poly Nyasha David was also in the Poly Band. The band contested in 2013 and 2014 at the Tertiary Institutions Festival of Arts TIFAZ where it came second and first respectively and he was the lead singer.[1]

Nyasha David collaborated with reggae music legends, Denroy Morgan and Gramps Morgan on the track Missing You.[3]

Dreamstar Competition

In 2015 Nyasha David was one of the contestants in the Dreamstar Zimbabwe competition. He came third and the winner ProBeatz.

Nyasha David got a $US1000 cash prize and a trip to China which lasted three weeks. They toured three cities namely Beijing, Chenhu and Tianjin.

After the tour he came back to Zimbabwe and under Dreamstar he performed cover and original songs at different embassies, DreamStar university tours and also had the privilege of performing at the state visit of China’s President, Xi Jing Ping to Zimbabwe.

Due to good working relations with DreamStar, they signed Nyasha David under their record label, JCM, as their first artist.[1]

Discography

Singles

Toasting (2016)

(2016) Tiki Taka (2017)

(2017) Isai Mawoko (2017)

(2017) Haumbomugona (2017)

(2017) Newe(Follow Me) (2018)

(2018) Moyo Muti (2018)

EPs

The Advocate Of Love EP (2019)

Videos

Nyasha David - Newe (Follow Me) [Official Music Video]

Nyasha David - Njenjere (Official Music Video)

Nyasha David - Marry Anne/Mariana (Official Lyric Video)

Nyasha David - Ndoda (I Do) [Official Music Video]

Nyasha David ft Trevor Dongo - Zvakarongwa (Official Music Video)



