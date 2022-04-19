Nyasha Noreen Nyorovai Del Campo is the daughter of Zimbabwean retired politician Joice Mujuru and her late husband Solomon Mujuru. In 2009, Del Campo was linked to an illegal sale of gold.

Background

Siblings

Nyasha Del Campo has the following siblings:

Marriage

Nyasha Mujuru was married to a Spanish man Pedro Del Campo on 11 August 2007 at a lavish wedding in Victoria Falls. Del Campo was an honorary tourism ambassador charged with promoting Zimbabwe's tourist destinations like Victoria Falls in Spain and other Spanish-speaking countries.[2]

Controversies

Illegal Sale Of Gold

In February 2009, Bernd Hagemann, vice-president of Firstar Europe, told AFP that Nyasha Del Campo tried to sell 3.7 tonnes of gold which were valued at $92.5-million (R925 million) at the time on behalf of her mother Joice Mujuru. Nyasha allegedly tried to sell the gold in November 2008.

According to Hagemann, Joice Mujuru called him when his firm refused to do the deal. The firm also put those involved in the deal on its blacklist.

Hagemann said Firstar Europe had been contacted by a broker in Madrid about a possible deal, which was then referred to its due diligence department. He said Del Campo had repeatedly stressed that funding for the deal would come from her mother, whose identity the firm was then unaware of.

Hagemann said:

"We didn't know at this time that she was the daughter of the vice-president of Zimbabwe. She said all the time 'my mother will pay that. After the documents came back from due diligence, I saw them and I saw also the result of the due diligence, it was very high crime people all involved."

Firstar Europe told Del Campo they could not accept the gold, which allegedly came from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Asked why the firm had decided to publicise its allegations, Hagemann said he wanted to deter people who wanted to sell gold illegally.

The firm published documents relating to the alleged affair on its website.

There was no immediate reaction from Joice Mujuru to the allegations. The BBC reported that Nyasha Del Campo declined to comment and is consulting her lawyers.[3][4]

Nyasha had offered the company 13 two-carat diamonds valued at $381,437.80. The package also included five three-carat diamonds valued at $626,710.40, thirteen four-carat diamonds valued at $3,904,356.20 and twenty five-carat diamonds valued at $10,961,842.20.