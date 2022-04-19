|description= Nyasha Noreen Nyorovai Del Campo is the daughter of Zimbabwean retired politician Joice Mujuru and her late husband Solomon Mujuru. In 2009, Del Campo was linked to an illegal sale of gold.

In April 2022 , Nyasha Del Campo's application was dismissed with costs by the High Court. High Court judge Justice [[Esther Muremba]] ruled that there was no evidence of fraud. She also said Del Campo had no capacity to sue on behalf of Dalhaw before she struck the matter off the roll.<ref name="NZ">Mary Taruvinga , [https://www . newzimbabwe.com/judge-throws-mujurus-daughter-under-the-bus/ Judge Throws Mujuru’s Daughter Under The Bus], ''NewZimbabwe . com'', Published: April 9, 2022, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>

Accounting firm , Vali Chartered Company Secretaries was listed as the fifth respondent, while the Registrar of Companies and Willdale Limited were cited as sixth and seventh respondents , respectively.<ref name="TS">LORRAINE MUROMO , [https://thestandard.newsday.co . zw/2022/02/ 20 /mujuru-daughter-in-bitter - wrangle/ Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle], ''The Standard'', Published: February 20, 2022, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>

Del Campo sought an order to stop her mother and siblings from interfering in her commercial interests as well as the disbursing of the company’s 2020-2021 dividends to Mujuru . She sued Mujuru together with her other siblings Kumbirai , Chipo and Kuzivakwashe .

In February 2022, Nyasha Del Campo filed papers at the [[High Court]] accusing her mother Joice Mujuru of trying to steal her inheritance and businesses through forgery. She said Mujuru forged documents for Dahaw Trading (Private) Limited, a company that has a 39,55% controlling stake in a brick production company, Willdale Limited, listed on the stock exchange .

Nyasha Del Campo allegedly swindled Thokozani Ncube, a Zimbabwean businesswoman, of cash as well as playing a role in the sale of a stolen vehicle.<ref name="I">[https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2014/11/21/mujurus-children-flee-homes/ Mujuru’s children flee their homes], ''The ZImbabwe Independent'', Published: November 21, 2014, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>

There was no immediate reaction from Joice Mujuru to the allegations. The BBC reported that Nyasha Del Campo declined to comment and is consulting her lawyers.<ref name="Online">[https://www.iol.co.za/news/africa/zimbabwes-mujuru-linked-to-illegal-gold-sale-435626 Zimbabwe's Mujuru linked to illegal gold sale], ''IOL'', Published: February 24, 2009, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref><ref name="RP">Makusha Mugabe, [https://www.redpepper.org.uk/dirty-gold-is-a-family-affair/ Dirty gold is a family affair], ''Red Pepper'', Published: January 17, 2009, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>

The firm published documents relating to the alleged affair on its website.

According to Hagemann, [[Joice Mujuru]] called him when his firm refused to do the deal. The firm also put those involved in the deal on its blacklist.

In February 2009, Bernd Hagemann, vice-president of Firstar Europe, told AFP that Nyasha Del Campo tried to sell 3.7 tonnes of gold which were valued at $92.5-million (R925 million) at the time on behalf of her mother Joice Mujuru. Nyasha allegedly tried to sell the gold in November 2008.

'''Nyasha Noreen Nyorovai Del Campo''' is the daughter of [[Zimbabwean]] retired politician [[Joice Mujuru]] and her late husband [[Solomon Mujuru]]. In 2009, Del Campo was linked to an illegal sale of gold.

Background

Siblings

Nyasha Del Campo has the following siblings:

Marriage

Nyasha Mujuru was married to a Spanish man Pedro Del Campo on 11 August 2007 at a lavish wedding in Victoria Falls. Del Campo was an honorary tourism ambassador charged with promoting Zimbabwe's tourist destinations like Victoria Falls in Spain and other Spanish-speaking countries.[2]

Controversies

Illegal Sale Of Gold

In February 2009, Bernd Hagemann, vice-president of Firstar Europe, told AFP that Nyasha Del Campo tried to sell 3.7 tonnes of gold which were valued at $92.5-million (R925 million) at the time on behalf of her mother Joice Mujuru. Nyasha allegedly tried to sell the gold in November 2008.

Nyasha had offered the company 13 two-carat diamonds valued at $381,437.80. The package also included five three-carat diamonds valued at $626,710.40, thirteen four-carat diamonds valued at $3,904,356.20 and twenty five-carat diamonds valued at $10,961,842.20.

According to Hagemann, Joice Mujuru called him when his firm refused to do the deal. The firm also put those involved in the deal on its blacklist.

Hagemann said Firstar Europe had been contacted by a broker in Madrid about a possible deal, which was then referred to its due diligence department. He said Del Campo had repeatedly stressed that funding for the deal would come from her mother, whose identity the firm was then unaware of.

Hagemann said:

"We didn't know at this time that she was the daughter of the vice-president of Zimbabwe. She said all the time 'my mother will pay that. After the documents came back from due diligence, I saw them and I saw also the result of the due diligence, it was very high crime people all involved."

Firstar Europe told Del Campo they could not accept the gold, which allegedly came from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Asked why the firm had decided to publicise its allegations, Hagemann said he wanted to deter people who wanted to sell gold illegally.

The firm published documents relating to the alleged affair on its website.

There was no immediate reaction from Joice Mujuru to the allegations. The BBC reported that Nyasha Del Campo declined to comment and is consulting her lawyers.[3][4][5]

Unpaid Loan

Nyasha Del Campo allegedly swindled Thokozani Ncube, a Zimbabwean businesswoman, of cash as well as playing a role in the sale of a stolen vehicle.[6]

Fight Over Solomon Mujuru's Inheritance

In February 2022, Nyasha Del Campo filed papers at the High Court accusing her mother Joice Mujuru of trying to steal her inheritance and businesses through forgery. She said Mujuru forged documents for Dahaw Trading (Private) Limited, a company that has a 39,55% controlling stake in a brick production company, Willdale Limited, listed on the stock exchange.

Del Campo sought an order to stop her mother and siblings from interfering in her commercial interests as well as the disbursing of the company’s 2020-2021 dividends to Mujuru. She sued Mujuru together with her other siblings Kumbirai, Chipo and Kuzivakwashe.

Accounting firm, Vali Chartered Company Secretaries was listed as the fifth respondent, while the Registrar of Companies and Willdale Limited were cited as sixth and seventh respondents, respectively.[7]

In April 2022, Nyasha Del Campo's application was dismissed with costs by the High Court. High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba ruled that there was no evidence of fraud. She also said Del Campo had no capacity to sue on behalf of Dalhaw before she struck the matter off the roll.[8]