Difference between revisions of "Nyasha Hapson Ncube"

In July 2018, Nyasha Hapson Ncube was elected to Ward 28 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 8514 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Bulawayo Municipality with 8514 votes, beating Kidwell Mujuru of Zanu PF with 3632 votes, Florah Gumbo of MDC-T with 1871 votes, Nokutha Ia Ndlovu of ZAPU with 670 votes, Rodney Ncube of MRP with 439 votes, Stanley Tshabangu, independent with 426 votes, Sithandazile Dube of ZIPP with 385 votes, Williams Dube, independent with 308 votes, Fikezweni Nyoni, independent with 307 votes, Siphathisiwe Nyathi of PRC with 296 votes, Mejury Dube of UDA with 291 votes, Enock Dube, independent with 254 votes, Buhle Nzima of NPF with 219 votes, Khulekani Sibanda, independent with 214 votes, Mabel Mpala of APA with 150 votes, Godfrey Mushauri, independent with 103 votes, and Godsave Mpofu of FJCZ with 87 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

