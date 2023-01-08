Nyasha Kadenge is a Zimbabwean football administrator and former Ngezi Platinum F.C. Chief Executive Officer. She is among a few women football administrators who held highest positions at local clubs in Zimbabwe.[1]

Background and Education

Nyasha was born on 21 June 1985 and attended Dominican Convent High School in Harare for her Advanced Level secondary education from 2002 to 2003. She later enrolled for a Bachelor of Business and Commerce, majoring in Accounting at Monash University in South Africa. She also graduated with a Master in International Sports Management with European Sports Business School in conjunction with the University of Valencia from August 2021 to July 2022.

Career

Nyasha has over 12 years experience in the business sector as well as the sporting industry as a senior manager within the realms of administration, accounting and auditing. She is a football administrator by trade due to her current position and accountant by profession. She worked as an Accountant and Internal Auditor before her appointments in football administration. She believes in making a positive impact on people she interacts with and leave a legacy of breaking new ground as well as improving the environment she is working in.

She was involved in sports administration when she was appointed as the secretary-general of the Harare Christian Soccer League where she was affectionately known as the "Boss Lady or Iron Lady". She helped draft the Harare Christian League constitution, code of conduct and brought a whole new professional spectrum in the running of their affairs since they didn't have such at the time of her appointed as their secretary general. The year 2018 brought Nyasha face to face with the football industry when she landed the biggest post in her career when she was appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ngezi Platinum F.C. in August 2018, a position she held until April 2022. She was responsible for the day-to-day club operations thereby becoming the face of the club.

Kadenge joined Madamburo, a club that was promoted to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League in 2016 and played a key role in setting up administrative structures at the club. She was instrumental in putting together administrative structures of the club and was one of the pioneer female leaders of a Premier Soccer League football team in Zimbabwe. She helped the club in coming up with well crafted development strategies where they believed in developing raw talent hence their movement around Mashonaland West Province scouting for football talent.[2]





