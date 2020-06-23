Difference between revisions of "Nyasha Kadenge"
Nyasha Kadenge is a Zimbabwean football administrator who is the current Ngezi Platinum F.C. Chief Executive Officer. She is among a few women football administrators holding highest positions at local clubs in Zimbabwe.[1]