Difference between revisions of "Nyasha Kadenge"

Nyasha Kadenge is a Zimbabwean football administrator who is the current Ngezi Platinum F.C. Chief Executive Officer. She is among a few women football administrators holding highest positions at local clubs in Zimbabwe.[1]



