Nyasha Makota is the wife of Zimbabwean television personality and former news anchor Oscar Pambuka

Marriage To Oscar Pambuka

Nyasha and Oscar Pambuka got married on June 21, 2013 in Harare under the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11). They had two children; [1]

Divorce

In 2019, Makota filed divorce papers, arguing that her marriage with Pambuka had irretrievably broken down to such an extent that there was no prospect of restoration of a normal relationship. Nyasha Makota said they had not been living together as husband and wife for over 12 months.

She added that during the subsistence of their marriage, they acquired a few household items which they shared upon their separation and it was just and equitable that each party retains property that was in his or her possession.

However, Nyasha Makota said it was in the best interest of the minor children that their custody be granted to her with Pambuka enjoying reasonable access to them every weekend. She demanded that Pambuka should pay US$150 per child for their upkeep.[1]