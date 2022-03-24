| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| image = Nyasha-Masoka.jpg <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Nyasha Masoka<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->



Nyasha Masoka is a Zimbabwean businessperson, politician and member of Zanu-PF.

Political Career

As of March 2021, Masoka is Zanu PF Bopoto district secretary for transport. [1] In 2022, Nyasha Masoka was the Zanu-PF candidate for the Murewa South Constituency by-election following the death of Joel Biggie Matiza.

Philanthropy

In 2021, Masoka donated food hampers to villagers and those vulnerable as a way to cushion them during the Covid-19 lockdown. He also introduced the popular ‘Kugaya NaMasoka (Grinding with Masoka) where villagers grind their maize to mealie meal for free.

Nyasha Masoka also introduced four buses in Murewa to ease transport woes. He also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Murewa Rural District Council and handed 15 000+ litres of fuel for road rehabilitation.

He also introduced the programme of enrolling at Elite Nursing School where they were trained as nurse aides. [1]