In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], '''Nyasha Masoka''' won 11 125 votes, so Zanu Pf retaining the seat. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

Nyasha Masoka is a Zimbabwean businessperson, politician and member of Zanu-PF.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

As of March 2021, Masoka was Zanu PF Bopoto district secretary for transport. [1] In 2022, Nyasha Masoka was the Zanu-PF candidate for the Murewa South Constituency by-election following the death of Joel Biggie Matiza.

Events

Philanthropy

In 2021, Masoka donated food hampers to villagers and those vulnerable as a way to cushion them during the Covid-19 lockdown. He also introduced the popular ‘Kugaya NaMasoka (Grinding with Masoka) where villagers grind their maize to mealie meal for free.

Nyasha Masoka also introduced four buses in Murewa to ease transport woes. He also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Murewa Rural District Council and handed 15 000+ litres of fuel for road rehabilitation.

He also introduced the programme of enrolling at Elite Nursing School where they were trained as nurse aides. [1]

