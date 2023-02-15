

Nyasha Matonhodze is a Zimbabwean born British model. In May 2022, she was selected as the face of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Africa’s global launch.

Background

Nyasha Matonhodze was born in Zimbabwe and raised by her grandmother in a religiously conservative and culturally traditional household. She moved to London, United Kingdom at 8 to join her mother who was working to support her.[1]

Career

She became a model at 16.[1] Nyasha Matonhodze won Elite Model Look UK in 2009. She starred on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar alongside Elite models Megan Bull, Amelia Rami, Anya Langoshina and Lulu Valentine.[2]

In 2009 she signed a contract with Elite Models in Paris and Milan and walked for brands including Louis Vuitton, LOEWE, and Emmanuel Ungaro in her debut season. Here are some of Nyasha Matonhodze's Career Highlights:

November 2010: Appears in Wonderland editorial, photographed by Xevi Muntane

2010: Signs contract with Marilyn Agency

2011: Appears in the spring issue of V, photographed by Peter Funch

February 2011: Walks the fall Halston, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Emanuel Ungaro, Loewe, and Louis Vuitton shows in New York and Paris

March 2011: Appears in editorials for Harper's Bazaar and Teen Vogue

April 2011: Teen Vogue features Matonhodze as a face to watch

2011: Featured on the fall cover of Love, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

2011: Models for the Louis Vuitton fall ad campaign

September 2011: Nyasha Matonhodze records her New York Fashion Week for The Cut Video»

October 2011: Closes the spring Balenciaga show in Paris

October 2011: Appears in editorials for W and Numero

November 2011: Appears in editorials for Vogue, Dazed & Confused, and Numero

December 2011: Appears in Vogue editorial, photographed by Norman Jean Roy

January 2012: Appears in editorials for W and Vogue

March 2012: Appears in Allure editorial, photographed by Mario Testino

2012: Appears in the spring issue of V, photographed by Kacper Kasprz[3]

In May 2022, Matonhodze was selected as the face of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Africa’s global launch.[4]

Awards

In recognition, Nyasha Matonhodze was nominated as a young achiever in the 2015 Zimbabwe International Women Awards, which celebrates Zimbabwean women who have made a contribution to the community.[1]