Difference between revisions of "Nyasha Nyatondo"

Nyasha Nyatondo holds a Bachelor of Social Science Honors Degree in Local Governance Studies from Midlands State University. He also holds an Executive Certificate in Programme and Project Monitoring and Evaluation from the University of Zimbabwe. He posses two years experience in government with Ministry of Local Government and development sector. He is responsible for local governance research and policy work of the Poverty Reduction Forum Trust. He has also acquired certificates on Impact Knowledge Training from Junior Chambers International (JCI), Possibility Oriented Living (Map For Life) and Ethics and Transparency, both from the Building Opportunities On Student Talent Fellowship (BOOST Fellowship).