Nyasha Zhambe Mawere was a Zimbabwean political activist and a member of MDC Alliance.

Background

Nyasha Zhambe Mawere lived in a village in Gutu.[1]

Assault & Death

Mawere succumbed to injuries he sustained during a vicious attack by Zanu PF youths at an event attended by MDC Alliance’s leader Nelson Chamisa in Gutu, Masvingo. He was seized by alleged Zanu PF youth league members who besieged him and his colleagues as they followed Nelson Chamisa in October 2021.

Nyasha Zhambe Mawere was left for dead, and sympathisers took him to Gutu District Rural Hospital where he was admitted, treated before being transferred to Harare where he eventually died on 26 November 2021.

Before Mawere left Gutu, his colleagues had accompanied him to make a police report, which by the time of his death had not resulted in any arrests.

Police officers in Gutu were reported to have initially told him to leave before giving in to pressure and receiving the report that implicated a local Zanu PF member identified as Baster Mafio.

When contacted for comment by NewZimbabwe.com, Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he did not know anything as was out of the province and referred all questions to his superior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, whose cell phone was unanswered.[1]

