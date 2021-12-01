[[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] lawyer, Martin Mureri confirmed the arrests to The Mirror and said he had written to the Police to seek clarification. When contacted for comment, Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa professed ignorance over the arrest and said that he was going to check with Inspector Campes Muyambo the Officer-in-Charge at Gutu.<ref name="M">Garikai Mafirakureva, [https://masvingomirror.com/police-arrest-mdc-family-for-confronting-murder-suspect/ Police arrest MDC family for confronting murder suspect], ''Masvingo Mirror'', Published: December 1, 2021, Retrieved: December 1, 2021</ref>

Nyasha Zhambe Mawere was a Zimbabwean political activist and a member of MDC Alliance. He died in November 2021 after being tortured by Zanu-PF members.

Background

Nyasha Zhambe Mawere lived in a village in Gutu.[1]

Assault & Death

Mawere succumbed to injuries he sustained during a vicious attack by Zanu PF youths at an event attended by MDC Alliance’s leader Nelson Chamisa in Gutu, Masvingo. He was seized by alleged Zanu PF youth league members who besieged him and his colleagues as they followed Nelson Chamisa in October 2021.

Nyasha Zhambe Mawere was left for dead, and sympathisers took him to Gutu District Rural Hospital where he was admitted, treated before being transferred to Harare where he eventually died on 26 November 2021.

Before Mawere left Gutu, his colleagues had accompanied him to make a police report, which by the time of his death had not resulted in any arrests.

Police officers in Gutu were reported to have initially told him to leave before giving in to pressure and receiving the report that implicated a local Zanu PF member identified as Baster Mafio.

When contacted for comment by NewZimbabwe.com, Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he did not know anything as was out of the province and referred all questions to his superior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, whose cell phone was unanswered.[1]

Arrest of Family Members

Police has arrested the wife of slain MDC activist Nyasha Zhambe Mawere and two other relatives for allegedly telling her husband’s suspected murderer Joseph Mudziwepasi that his victim had been laid to rest.

Mollen Banga was arrested together with Nyasha Zhambe Mawere’s siblings Beauty and Shadreck on Tuesday 30 November 2021 at around 7 pm.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyer, Martin Mureri confirmed the arrests to The Mirror and said he had written to the Police to seek clarification. When contacted for comment, Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa professed ignorance over the arrest and said that he was going to check with Inspector Campes Muyambo the Officer-in-Charge at Gutu.[2]

References



