==Events==
==Events==
==Further Reading==
[[Category:High Schools]]
Nyashanu Secondary School Buhera district, Manicaland Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Ward 18, Headman Mabvuregudo, Chief Nyashanu, Buhera district.
Telephone: 077 330 2365
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Nyashanu Secondary School at 64th, with a 67.76% pass rate.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Alumni facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/NyashanuHighSchool/
Other information
Further Reading
