'''Nyashanu Secondary School''' [[Buhera]] district, [[Manicaland Province]]
+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
+
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]].
See [[Association of Trust Schools]].
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''')
  
==Location==
('''September 2021''')
'''Address:''' Ward 18, Headman Mabvuregudo, Chief Nyashanu, [[Buhera]] district.
'''Telephone:'''  077 330 2365
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:'''  <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Nyashanu Secondary School at 64th, with a 67.76% pass rate.
Student body, number and ages
Staff,
* courses offered, to what levels.  
  
==Events==
 
==Events==
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
==Associations==
Alumni facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/NyashanuHighSchool/
==Other information==
  
 
==Further Reading==
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
==++==++==++==++==++
{{#seo:
|title=Your page title
+
|title=Nyashanu Secondary School
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
Nyashanu Secondary School Buhera district, Manicaland Province

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Ward 18, Headman Mabvuregudo, Chief Nyashanu, Buhera district.
Telephone: 077 330 2365
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Nyashanu Secondary School at 64th, with a 67.76% pass rate.

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Alumni facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/NyashanuHighSchool/

Other information

Further Reading

