'''Nyashanu Secondary School''' [[Buhera]] district, [[Manicaland Province]]
'''Nyashanu Secondary School''' is in [[Buhera]] district, [[Manicaland Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Nyashanu Secondary School at 64th, with a 67.76% pass rate.
The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked '''Nyashanu Secondary School''' at 63rd, with a 67.76% pass rate.
  
 
Student body, number and ages
 
Student body, number and ages
}}
 
Revision as of 07:49, 1 October 2021

Nyashanu Secondary School is in Buhera district, Manicaland Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Ward 18, Headman Mabvuregudo, Chief Nyashanu, Buhera district.
Telephone: 077 330 2365
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Nyashanu Secondary School at 63rd, with a 67.76% pass rate.

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Alumni facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/NyashanuHighSchool/

Other information

Further Reading

