'''Nyashanu Secondary School''' is in [[Buhera]] district, [[Manicaland Province]].

'''Nyashanu Secondary School''' is in [[Buhera]] district, [[Manicaland Province]].

Nyashanu Secondary School

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Ward 18, Headman Mabvuregudo, Chief Nyashanu, Buhera district.

Telephone: 077 330 2365

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Nyashanu Secondary School at 63rd, with a 67.76% pass rate.

Events

Associations

Alumni facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/NyashanuHighSchool/

Other information