Difference between revisions of "Nyati Eco Game Park"

Nyati Eco Game Park

Nyati Eco Game Park is a wildlife conservation Park located in Headlands, mid-way between Harare and Mutare, in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe. They provide a home for different wild life including Zebras, Lions, Buffaloes, Kudus, Sables, Elands, Giraffes and many more.[1]

Background

The park is situated on pristine unspoiled land straddled by several rivers and streams with varied fauna and flora. Scattered around the land are different artefacts and remains from ancient African villages which they have left untouched. They do not only provide conservation for wildlife, but are also a sanctuary for old, injured and endangered animals. They are committed to wild life conservation and preservation of the environment.

Activities

Corporate Team Building

A vibrant place for Corporate Team Building activities. Fun team building with tailored outcomes Recreational events.

Scheduled Lion Feeding

Meet the King of the Jungle in a secure environment. Nothing beats a close-up experience with The King of Beasts.

Bush Excursions

Famed for its warmth, vibrancy and legendary hospitality, a luxurious safari escape set in the heart of the African wilderness.

Bird Watching

Bird watching is your lifetime ticket to the theatre of nature. They have a vast bird life species for all you Bird watchers.

Rock Climbing

Sculpted into a slope of the earth, Sabi Sabi's African Renaissance. A masterpiece of elegance and avante garde design.

Rock Painting Tours

For a close up view of some of the most beautiful and ancient rock paintings, then visit Nyati Eco Game Park.

Fishing

It's the activity you can't do without. Experience the thrill of catching fish, more often! Expect a great day on the water.

Boating and Canoeing

Imagine the Africa of the great safari era, when blazing sunsets melted into lantern lit romance and service was an effortless whisper.

Horse Riding

Ever wondered what horse riding is like? Go see it yourself. You will be awed and thrilled at the same time.

River & Mud Swimming

Enjoy exceptional game viewing from this intimate hideaway nestling under indigenous trees on the banks of the Msuthlu riverbed.

Wildlife

Easy to spot wildlife in a pristine environment. Safe, Fun & informational game viewing for everyone.

Kids Boat Rides

Anyone wondering how to entertain children may be interested to hear about what passes as a fun day out at Nyati Eco Game Park.

Beautiful Views

With a vast environment filled with splendid scenery and amazing views Nyati Eco Game Park is a haven for wildlife and having fun.

School Visits

What better way to get your children excited about nature than to take them on a game drive.

Walk with White Lions

If your desire is superior game viewing opportunities then visit to Nyati Eco Game Park.

Game Drives

They give you an opportunity to view wild animals in their natural habitat as they go about their daily activities.

Accommodation

Accommodation and dining is well-organised affair as it is suitable for few guests to large groups who book for functions like weddings, corporate events or school trips. There are neatly thatched chalets for guests as well as camping facilities. Chalets have ensuite bathroom, (some have outdoor showers), comfortable bedding and bath linen. There are stunning locations ideal for outdoor wedding ceremonies. Nyati has unique packages for school children on school trips or holiday camps. These are designed to help children appreciate nature, to build stronger teams, wildlife training, and life skills. Programs can be tailor-made for specific ages and groups.[2]









References