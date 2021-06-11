Difference between revisions of "Nyazura"

Pindula

Nyazura (formerly Inyazura) is 72km Northwest of Mutare on the main Harare-Mutare highway, and the railway. Nyazura is the administrative centre for Chiduku Communal Lands. The name means, "place to be approached cautiously".

Location

Lat/Long: 18°43′S 32°10′E
Manica Province
Administrative center for Tsungwesi Rural Council

History

Nyazura owes it's existence as a rail crew transfer point during the era of steam trains. Since land reform the population of farmers has greatly increased, and Nyazura has begun to offer many more srvices than before.

Other information

Phosphate is mined SW of Nyazura.

See Nyazura Adventist High School.

Further Reading

[1]

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
