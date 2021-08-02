Difference between revisions of "Nyazura"
Latest revision as of 12:48, 2 August 2021
Nyazura (formerly Inyazura) is 72km Northwest of Mutare on the main Harare-Mutare highway, and the railway. Nyazura is the administrative centre for Chiduku Communal Lands. It is in Makoni District in Manicaland Province. The name means, "place to be approached cautiously".
Location
Lat/Long: 18°43′S 32°10′E.
Manicaland Province.
Administrative center for Tsungwesi Rural Council.
History
Nyazura owes it's existence as a rail crew transfer point during the era of steam trains. Since land reform the population of farmers has greatly increased, and Nyazura has begun to offer many more srvices than before.
Other information
Phosphate is mined SW of Nyazura.
Further Reading
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019