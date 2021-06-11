Difference between revisions of "Nyazura Adventist High School"

Nyazura Adventist High School is in Nyazura, Makoni District, Masvingo Province.

Nyazura Adventist School

Location

Address: 203Km Peg, Harare- Mutare Road, Ward 17, Makoni District, Nyazura.

Private Bag 56 Nyazura.

Telephone: Tel: 02583-581 Administration

Head: 02583-535 / 0773 204 854

Deputy Head: 0772 848 605

Business Manager: 0773 037 173

Cell:

Email: admin@nyazura.adventist.org, accounts@nyazura.adventist.org

Web: http://www.nahs.ac.zw/ eLearning Portal: http://www.nahs.ac.zw/elearning/



History

School Grounds

Administrative



Nyazura High has one Admin block with a board room, the staff room is with the classroom blocks.



Learning



Three classes per stream from form 1 up to form 4. ‘A’ Level has an Arts, Commercials and Science Class. There are special rooms in the following subject areas: Science Labs; Physics, Biology, Junior and senior labs

Computer Lab Computer Centre - Nyazura High School is an accredited ICDL Centre. We offer - ICDL and Computer Studies and Internet Service.

Fashion and Fabrics

Agriculture

Food and Nutrition

Library



Boarding



Nyazura High School offers boarding facilities to both boys and girls from form 1 up to U6. It has no laundry facilities, students do their own laundry. Our diet is strictly vegetarian.

E – Learning Initiatives



The school is trying to be abreast with the E-Learning spell that has caught the world. They are currently using a software for e-library which is user friendly, educative and students won`t visit non-educational sites.

Farm



There was maize under and sugar beans last cropping season. Horticulture products on sale now are: peas, leaf vegetables (tsunga, spinach, rape & covo). There is also sweet potatoes, bananas and sugarcane for our students and to sell to the outside community.

Students / Teachers / Courses

O`Level: Shona ,History, Maths ,Accounts, Food & Nutrition, Fashion & Fabrics Geography , Religious Education Science ,English , Agriculture, Chemistry Physical Science, Computers, Building, P.E.S, Woodwork, G&C

A`Level: Shona ,History, Maths ,Accounts, Geography , English Literature ,MOB, Agriculture, Chemistry, Physics, Computers, Biology, Textile & Dressing, Divinity, G&C.

Sport Disciplines Offered

Football

Netball

Volley Ball

Handball

Basket Ball

Rugby

Tennis

Music

Sports Philosophy

Nyazura Adventist high sport philosophy is recreational rather than competitive.

Although winning is good, we thrive to teach our pupils team work, fair play and modest social interaction through sport.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Mission Statement



To offer a Spiritual, Intellectual, Physical and Social Adventist education that develops persons for service in this world and candidacy for the world to come.



Vision



To produce first class citizens of this world and the world to come.



Values



To achieve this goal, Nyazura Mission students, teachers and workers who are:

Self disciplined

Devoted and dedicated

Professional

Team work lovers

Eschewers of evil

Motto - Higher Still Higher