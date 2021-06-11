Difference between revisions of "Nyazura Adventist High School"
Latest revision as of 09:25, 11 June 2021
Nyazura Adventist High School is in Nyazura, Makoni District, Manicaland Province.
Location
Address: 203Km Peg, Harare- Mutare Road, Ward 17, Makoni District, Nyazura.
Private Bag 56 Nyazura.
Telephone: Tel: 02583-581 Administration
Head: 02583-535 / 0773 204 854
Deputy Head: 0772 848 605
Business Manager: 0773 037 173
Cell:
Email: admin@nyazura.adventist.org, accounts@nyazura.adventist.org
Web: http://www.nahs.ac.zw/ eLearning Portal: http://www.nahs.ac.zw/elearning/
History
School Grounds
- Administrative
Nyazura High has one Admin block with a board room, the staff room is with the classroom blocks.
- Learning
Three classes per stream from form 1 up to form 4. ‘A’ Level has an Arts, Commercials and Science Class. There are special rooms in the following subject areas:
Science Labs; Physics, Biology, Junior and senior labs
Computer Lab Computer Centre - Nyazura High School is an accredited ICDL Centre. We offer - ICDL and Computer Studies and Internet Service.
Fashion and Fabrics
Agriculture
Food and Nutrition
Library
- Boarding
Nyazura High School offers boarding facilities to both boys and girls from form 1 up to U6. It has no laundry facilities, students do their own laundry. Our diet is strictly vegetarian.
- E – Learning Initiatives
The school is trying to be abreast with the E-Learning spell that has caught the world. They are currently using a software for e-library which is user friendly, educative and students won`t visit non-educational sites.
- Farm
There was maize under and sugar beans last cropping season. Horticulture products on sale now are: peas, leaf vegetables (tsunga, spinach, rape & covo). There is also sweet potatoes, bananas and sugarcane for our students and to sell to the outside community.
Students / Teachers / Courses
- O`Level: Shona ,History, Maths ,Accounts, Food & Nutrition, Fashion & Fabrics Geography , Religious Education Science ,English , Agriculture, Chemistry Physical Science, Computers, Building, P.E.S, Woodwork, G&C
- A`Level: Shona ,History, Maths ,Accounts, Geography , English Literature ,MOB, Agriculture, Chemistry, Physics, Computers, Biology, Textile & Dressing, Divinity, G&C.
Sport Disciplines Offered
- Football
- Netball
- Volley Ball
- Handball
- Basket Ball
- Rugby
- Tennis
- Music
Sports Philosophy
Nyazura Adventist high sport philosophy is recreational rather than competitive.
Although winning is good, we thrive to teach our pupils team work, fair play and modest social interaction through sport.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
- Mission Statement
To offer a Spiritual, Intellectual, Physical and Social Adventist education that develops persons for service in this world and candidacy for the world to come.
- Vision
To produce first class citizens of this world and the world to come.
- Values
To achieve this goal, Nyazura Mission students, teachers and workers who are:
- Self disciplined
- Devoted and dedicated
- Professional
- Team work lovers
- Eschewers of evil
Motto - Higher Still Higher