Difference between revisions of "Nyazura Adventist School"

|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
{{Infobox school |+
[[Nyazura Adventist School]]
|−
| name = Nyazura Adventist School |
|−
| image = |
|−
| alt = |
|−
| caption = |
|−
| motto = |
|−
| location = Manicaland |
|−
| country = [[ Zimbabwe]] |
|−
| coordinates = <!-- {{Coord|LAT|LON|type:edu|display=inline,title}} --> |
|−
| established = <!-- {{Start date|YYYY|MM|DD|df=y}} --> |
|−
| opened = |
|−
| closed = |
|−
| type = |
|−
| district = |
|−
| grades = ordinary and advanced level |
|−
| superintendent = |
|−
| principal = |
|−
| viceprincipal = |
|−
| enrollment = |
|−
| faculty = |
|−
| campus_type = |
|−
| campus_size = |
|−
| team_name = |
|−
| newspaper = |
|−
| colors = |
|−
| communities = |
|−
| feeders = |
|−
| website = <!-- {{URL|example.com}} --> |
|−
| footnotes = Contact Details:<br> Tel: +263 25 83-387, 83-581 |
|−
}} |
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
'''Nyazura Adventist School ''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility. |
|−
|
|−
{| class="pintablefloat" |
|−
|+Articles You Might Like |
|−
|- class="pintablemore" |
|−
| | |
|−
* [[Zimbabwe]] |
|−
* [[Lazarus Dokora]] |
|−
* [[Zimbabwe School Examinations Council|Zimsec Paper Leaks]] |
|−
|} |
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
==References== |
|−
</references> |
|−
|
|−
{{#seo: |
|−
|title=About Nyazura Adventist School - Pindula, local knowledge |
|−
|titlemode=replace |
|−
|keywords=WikipediaNyazura Adventist School, High School, Form One Places, Lower Six, O Level, A Level |
|−
|description= |
|−
}} |
|−
|
|
|
|
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
|
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]