Difference between revisions of "John Nyumbu (Cricketer)"

John Nyumbu is a Zimbabwean cricketer who joined English side Grantham Cricket Club as a player coach in 2019. He is right-handed tail-ended batsman and right arm off break bowler.

Background

John was born on 31 May 1985 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Career

He made his Test cricket debut for Zimbabwe against South Africa at Harare Sports Club in August 2014 in which he took five wickets in the first innings and became second Zimbabwean cricketer after Andy Blignaut. He made his One Day International debut later that same month, also against South Africa.

In May 2018, he took his 200th first-class wicket in his 73rd first-class match. He was the leading wicket-taker for Matabeleland Tuskers in the 2017–18 Pro50 Championship tournament, with eleven dismissals in eight matches.

In June 2018, he was named in a Board XI team for warm-up fixtures ahead of the 2018 Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series. Later the same month, he was named in a 22-man preliminary Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the tri-nation series. He made his T20I debut for Zimbabwe against Pakistan on 1 July 2018, during the tri-series.

Coaching

He was a player coach at English side Grantham Cricket Club which competes in the Lincolnshire County Board Premier League. The spin bowler is a holder of a Zimbabwe Cricket Level One coaching certificate and revealed that he would advance his qualifications during his five months stay in England. He was to enrol for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Level Two coaching clinic.[1]

