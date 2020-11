Difference between revisions of "O Level Results Zimsec"

+

*A total of 3 501 candidates registered for five or more subjects and 627 passed five or more subjects with grade C or better in June 2020 and this translates to ''the national pass rate'' of '''17,91 percent''' for all candidates.<ref name="herald">Ivan Zhakata, [https://www.herald.co.zw/zimsec-june-results-out-2/], ''The Herald, Published: 30 October, 2020, Accessed: 2 November, 2020''</ref>