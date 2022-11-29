Difference between revisions of "Obadiah Moyo"

'''Moyo''' was born in [[Gutu]]. He married Lucy Memory. They have four children together. He is the father of [[Shashl]] and Sherris. On '''18 June 2020''' he was arrested as part of a [[covid-19]] funds scandal which he deals with [[Collins Mnangagwa]], the son of the president on non-existing Company. '''Moyo''' is a former DJ, known for spinning records back in the day as [[DJ Biscuit]]. <ref name="newzwire"> [https://newzwire.live/high-five-eds-5-new-cabinet-picks/], ''newZWire, Published: 8 September, 2018, Accessed: 20 June, 2020''</ref>

Obadiah Moyo is a Zimbabwean politician and former hospital administrator. In 2018, he was appointed the country's Minister of Health and Child Care.[1] Moyo is also former CEO of Chitungwiza Hospital. He was fired as minister of Health and Child Care on 7 July 2020 after he was dragged to court on allegations of abuse of office after awarding a contract to Drax International LLC and Jaji Investments without following proper Government procurement procedures.

Background

Moyo was born in Gutu. He married Lucy Memory. They have four children together. He is the father of Shashl and Sherris. On 18 June 2020 he was arrested as part of a covid-19 funds scandal which he deals with Collins Mnangagwa, the son of the president on non-existing Company. Moyo is a former DJ, known for spinning records back in the day as DJ Biscuit. [2]

Career

Medical Career

Moyo served as the Executive Director of The Zimbabwe Kidney Fund Association's Renal Services and worked to bring more dialysis machines to hospitals. Moyo was involved in providing dialysis care for the late Sally Mugabe, the late former President Robert Mugabe's first wife, when she battled renal disease.

In 2005, he was appointed as the chief executive officer of Chitungwiza Central Hospital near Harare. He held the position until 2019.

Political Career

Moyo is a member of Zanu-PF and lost the contest in 2018 to be a representative as the MP for Zengeza East. He is in Parliament as one of the 5 appointed by the President among his Ministers who are not MPs. He had previously run for election in 2005 as the representative for Nkayi but was not successful.

Moyo was appointed as the Minister of Health and Child Care in September 2018 in Emmerson Mnangagwa's government and got fired on 7 July 2020 for abuse of office. He replaced David Parirenyatwa. During his first year in the ministerial role, the country faced a cholera outbreak and doctors' strikes over hospital conditions, a shortage of drugs and wages. In March 2020, Moyo was appointed to lead the country's Coronavirus Task Force.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Obediah Moyo was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Obediah Moyo is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. According to the list, he is owing US$130,963.00. [3]

Allegations of Fabricating qualifications

The allegations leveled against Moyo were that he was a fraud who fabricated academic qualifications he does not possess. This was revealed by online publication Zimlive.com which quoted diplomatic cables sent by the United States Embassy.

One such cable from 2008, which was leaked by whistleblowing website, Wikileaks reads,

Mr. Moyo told us that drug supplies and infrastructure have declined in recent years, and foreign currency is needed to replenish stocks. In the meeting with donors and other CEOs on November 18, Mr. Moyo began his remarks by first explaining that the problem is a lack of cash because the RBZ cannot print enough, and he asked donors to support the hospitals and health infrastructure in a “big way”. (NOTE: Moyo’s business card indicates he has both a Ph.D. and a medical degree. After our initial meeting, we learned that he earned neither. Rather, he was Sally Mugabe’s dialysis technician at Parirenyatwa throughout her long struggle with a kidney disease. After Sally’s death, Mr. Moyo suddenly became Dr. Moyo, and in 2004 he became CEO of Chitungwiza Hospital.

[4]

Arrest

He was arrested on 19 June 2020 by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over his alleged involvement in NatPharm’s unprocedural contract with Drax International LLC to supply medicines and surgical sundries. He spent the night at Rhodesville Police Station in eastern Harare and was expected to appear in court on 20 June 2020.[5]

His arrest followed the arrest of three NatPharm bosses this week on charges of criminal abuse of office for approving the deal with Drax, now known as Drax Consult SAGL after a name change, without following laid down procurement procedures.

Drax representative Dylish Nguwaya has since been charged in court over the deal, which has already been cancelled on the orders of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrest of Dr Moyo but did not give details of the allegations he was facing. “I can confirm the arrest of Minister Moyo. He will be detained at Rhodesville Police Station and he is most likely to appear in court tomorrow,” said Comm Makamure.

He was granted a ZWL$50,000 bail on 20 June 2020. Moyo appeared before Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi facing three criminal abuse of office charges. Appearing for the State prosecutor Clemence Chimbari told the court that the state had no compelling reasons to oppose bail.

“State has no compelling reasons to deny the accused bail. Should this find favour with the court. We suggest the following conditions, that he deposit $50 000 with the Clerk of Court as bail, to continue residing at his given address until the matter is finalised, that he reports three times a week, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday at ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission), that he surrenders his passport, not to interfere with witnesses or investigations” said Chimbari

Moyo was represented by James Mutizwa and George Chaga from Chihambakwe and Mutizwa Legal practitioners and will be back in court on 31 July 2020.

Delish Nguwaya, the country representative for Drax International is in remand prison after he was denied bail at the magistrates’ courts on 15 June 2020.

Seeking Relaxation of Bail Conditions

The former Health Minister approached the court on 15 October 2020 seeking relaxation of his bail reporting conditions saying they were costly and inconvenient to him. Moyo, through his lawyer, said there were changed circumstances since his initial appearance on 6 July 2020 which warrants variation of his reporting conditions. He was ordered to report thrice a week as part of his bail conditions.

The former Cabinet Minister is facing criminal abuse of office as a public officer. Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza opposed the application saying nothing has changed since his first appearance in court. Mr Reza also argued that Moyo did not challenge the conditions when they were imposed by the court on the day he was granted bail. He also told the court that the conditions imposed were the ones which are compelling Moyo to return to court and they were still serving the purpose. Magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe is expected to make a ruling on Moyo’s application on 27 October 2020.[6]