Tsamba dismissed the application and the continuation of Musindo’s trial commenced.<ref name="I">Lucia Makamure/ Jesilyn Dendere, [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2008/01/18/musindo-in-bid-to-stop-rape-trial/ Musindo in bid to stop rape trial], ''The Independent'', Published: January 18, 2008, Retrieved: November 16, 2021</ref>

He then applied before Tsamba to stop the trial in the lower court until the Supreme Court hands down judgement on his appeal.

Also in 2007, Justice [[Tedius Karwi]] also dismissed Musindo's appeal and said the regional court should proceed with the trial.

In 2007, regional magistrate Judith Tsamba threw out an application by Musindo for discharge at the close of the state case, prompting the clergyman to appeal to the High Court.

Musindo allegedly raped his maid on five occasions in 2004 but the case only went to court two years later. The clergyman pleaded not guilty, arguing that political enemies trumped up the rape allegation because they were opposed to his backing of President [[Robert Mugabe]] and Zanu PF.

In January 2008, Musindo filed an urgent High Court application seeking an order to bar a Harare regional magistrate court from continuing with his rape trial.

Despite an order from the Attorney General, the police seemed reluctant to arrest him. The female police officer investigating the case was also removed from the case. Assistant Commissioner Elliot Simbi in a letter to the AG even defended Musindo, saying the maid may have cherished having his baby.

Musindo allegedly raped his maid on five occasions in 2004 but the case only went to court two years later. In 2006 police finally charged Musindo, with five counts of rape. This was only after 35 women’s organisations threatened to demonstrate against the police over their reluctance to arrest him.

'''Obadiah Musindo''' is a Zimbabwean pastor affiliated to the [[Zanu-PF]] party. He is the founder of [[Destiny for Africa Network]]. Musindo is known for defending Zanu-PF policies and its leadership.

'''Obadiah Musindo''' is a Zimbabwean pastor affiliated to the [[Zanu-PF]] party. He is the founder of [[Destiny for Africa Network]]. Musindo is known for defending Zanu-PF policies and its leadership.

Obadiah Musindo is a Zimbabwean pastor affiliated to the Zanu-PF party. He is the founder of Destiny for Africa Network. Musindo is known for defending Zanu-PF policies and its leadership.

Rape Charge

Musindo allegedly raped his maid on five occasions in 2004 but the case only went to court two years later. In 2006 police finally charged Musindo, with five counts of rape. This was only after 35 women’s organisations threatened to demonstrate against the police over their reluctance to arrest him.

Despite an order from the Attorney General, the police seemed reluctant to arrest him. The female police officer investigating the case was also removed from the case. Assistant Commissioner Elliot Simbi in a letter to the AG even defended Musindo, saying the maid may have cherished having his baby.

In January 2008, Musindo filed an urgent High Court application seeking an order to bar a Harare regional magistrate court from continuing with his rape trial.

Musindo allegedly raped his maid on five occasions in 2004 but the case only went to court two years later. The clergyman pleaded not guilty, arguing that political enemies trumped up the rape allegation because they were opposed to his backing of President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF.

In 2007, regional magistrate Judith Tsamba threw out an application by Musindo for discharge at the close of the state case, prompting the clergyman to appeal to the High Court.

Also in 2007, Justice Tedius Karwi also dismissed Musindo's appeal and said the regional court should proceed with the trial.

Musindo immediately appealed to the Supreme Court against Karwi's ruling.

He then applied before Tsamba to stop the trial in the lower court until the Supreme Court hands down judgement on his appeal.

Tsamba dismissed the application and the continuation of Musindo’s trial commenced.[1]

Losing Company Shares

Musindo was allegedly swindled of his shares in a security company by a business partner and senior staffer at Destiny for Afrika Network (Danet).

Musindo and Wilson Masokovere co-founded Boltspeed security services in 2018. Musindo filed a complaint (case number IRB 101121) with the police’s anti-corruption unit against Masokovere. Masokovere removed Musindo from the company structures by allegedly forging his signature and replacing him with his friend, Temba Sauramba.

Musindo said he appointed Masokovere as one of the directors and Dzingirai Munangi, but did not allocate any shares to any of them. He noticed that he had been removed as the director of the company in May 2018 barely three months after its inception.

During the month of October 2021, Musindo discovered that Masokovere and Sauramba had tampered with his company documents for Boltspeed Security Services.[2]