He joined Bulawayo Chiefs in January 2022 after he was lured by the ambitious [[Bulawayo]] side.<ref name="Herald">Oscar Rusenga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/tapera-is-new-triangle-coach/], ''The Herald'', Published: 21 January, 2022, Retrieved: 23 January, 2022</ref>

Obadiah Tarumbwa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club as a forward. He also played for Highlanders Football Club, Chicken Inn Football Club and teams in Belgium and Cyprus as a striker.

Background

Obadiah was born on November 25, 1985 in Bulawayo. He was previously married to Patience Ndiweni and the couple had two kids. The dissolution of their marriage was confirmed by the courts in 2015[1] The striker is also said to have sired a child with a Kenyan woman during the time he was playing for Sofapaka in the Kenyan League.

Career

Tarumbwa got into the footballing limelight when he featured for the Methembe Ndlovu coached Highlanders Football Club. He quickly established himself as a reliable striker for Bosso. After his stint with Bosso, Tarumbwa also had a career spell at former premier league outfit, Bantu Rovers Football Club. He also had a career outside of the country turning out for Sofapaka in Kenya as well as University of Pretoria in South Africa[1] before he was offloaded at then end of the 2014 season.[2] Tarumbwa has also played in European countries such as Belgium and Cyprus. After spells with Bantu Rovers, Obadiah made a return to the Bosso fold during the 2015 soccer season where he managed to score a couple of important goals for the club.

He joined Bulawayo Chiefs in January 2022 after he was lured by the ambitious Bulawayo side.[3]

Clubs Played For

Highlanders Football Club

Chicken Inn Football Club

Bantu Rovers Football Club

Sofapaka Football Club

University of Pretoria Football Club

Controversy

Tarumbwa is said to be no stranger to controversy having been involved with two women while he was still with his wife Patience. He sired a child with kenyan woman after it was alleged that he misled her to believe that he was not married. His infidelity eventually culminated in the collapse of his marriage.[1] There was also another woman, Esther Mbuisa who was also said to have been involved with the Bosso striker.

Jail Term For Defaulting Maintenance

In June 2018, Obidiah Tarumbwa was sentenced to 12 months in prison for defaulting on more than US$6 000 towards his two children’s maintenance.

Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga heard that Tarumbwa was in arrears of $6 752 after he failed to pay for the upkeep of two children he sired with his ex-wife Patience. In 2016, he was ordered to pay $316 monthly maintenance but has only paid $200.

Tarumbwa had been in and out of court for failure to pay maintenance and was in 2016 sentenced to five months imprisonment, which was wholly suspended on condition that he cleared his arrears.

In February 2018, Tarumbwa only contributed $200 towards his arrears. He pleaded guilty to failure to pay maintenance and Ms Mukanga sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment.

She suspended three months on condition he did not commit a similar offence in five years. The remaining nine months were suspended on condition that he paid his ex-wife $6 752 before 20 June 2018.

Tarumbwa had told the court that he could not afford to pay $316 as he was not on any contract with Chicken Inn. Obadiah Tarumbwa said he only got paid after playing a game and winning. He also said he had another child with another woman.[4]

Tarumbwa was released on 21 September 2018 after paying $1 500 and making a commitment to settle the arrears. He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Rachel Mukanga where he made a commitment to settle the maintenance arrears. The magistrate granted his request before ordering his release on condition that he paid $350 monthly towards maintenance arrears with effect from October 30 2018, until the debt was cleared.[5]







