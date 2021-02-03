|description= Obakeng Thetele is a South African boy from Bloemfontein who created his own cars. He started creating his own car at the age of 15 and now he has moving cars.

[[File: Okabeng Thetele.jpg| thumb |Obakeng Thetele]]'''Obakeng Thetele''' is an upcoming South African car designer from Bloemfontein who created his own cars. He started creating his own car at the age of 15 and now he has moving cars. He was in Grade 11 and 17 years old in 2020.

Background

Obakeng Thetele was born in South Africa to Leepile Thetele (father) and Golo Thetele (mother). Obakeng told Daily Sun: "My father fixes cars and I was inspired by him. I started with this car in 2018 after I took a square steel frame. I nearly threw away, but then I got this wild idea."

His mother Golo Thetele (46) said she is not surprised by Obakeng's curiosity because her husband was like that during his teen years.[1]

Education

"My car runs on petrol and I love it. My favorite subjects are Technical and Mechanical engineering but I was rejected at local technical school and I ended doing commerce subjects at Brebner High School. I want to see myself being a car designer or builder when I finish school, " he said.

Car Creation

The car he created does not use pretol. Obakeng became more creative and used a bike and the front of a Volkswagen Citi Golf to make his car with three wheels. He said no one taught him to create cars and he wants to be a car designer when he finishes school.

He gave his car a name which is OTelle. He used old steel to make car frames before his father started buying other parts for him. He collected other materials that he knew he might need, like bicycle wheels. But now his car runs on bike wheels that he got from the support of his father. He also created his second car, a lot of people are proud of Obakeng Thetele and they say he have bright future ahead of him.[2]

