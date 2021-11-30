Difference between revisions of "Obedingwa Mguni"
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name = Obedingwa Mguni<!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_name = Obedingwa Mguni<!-- only use if different from name above -->
|−
| birth_date = {{birth date
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date |1963|12|01}}
| birth_place =
| birth_place =
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
}}
}}
|−
'''Obedingwa Mguni'''
|+
'''Obedingwa Mguni''' a Zimbabwean politician the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent the [[Mangwe Constituency]].
==Background==
==Background==
Latest revision as of 15:35, 30 November 2021
|Obedingwa Mguni
|Born
|Obedingwa Mguni
December 1, 1963
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Parliament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
|Spouse(s)
|Hlalani Mguni
Obedingwa Mguni was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent the Mangwe Constituency.
Background
Obedingwa Mguni was born on 1 December 1963.[1] He is married to Hlalani Mguni and together they have three children Doris, Simphiwe and a son Bongani.
Political career
Mguni Joined the liberation struggle in 1975. From Empandeni he went to Zambia where he attended Mkushi College before he went to Libya for Military Training. In 1980 he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986 before he went to South Africa where he joined the South African government. He has also been a businessman since 2005.
Positions Held
- Teacher from 1980 to 1986
- Security Manager from 1986 to 1992
- Customs and Excise from 1992 to 2004[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Obedingwa Mguni, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 11, 2015