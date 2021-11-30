Pindula

Obedingwa Mguni
BornObedingwa Mguni
(1963-12-01)December 1, 1963
DiedJune 18, 2019(2019-06-18) (aged 55)
West End Clinic
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Parliament
Political partyZANU-PF
Spouse(s)Hlalani Mguni

Obedingwa Mguni was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent the Mangwe Constituency.

Background

Obedingwa Mguni was born on 1 December 1963.[1] He is married to Hlalani Mguni and together they have three children Doris, Simphiwe and a son Bongani.

Political career

Mguni Joined the liberation struggle in 1975. From Empandeni he went to Zambia where he attended Mkushi College before he went to Libya for Military Training. In 1980 he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986 before he went to South Africa where he joined the South African government. He has also been a businessman since 2005.

Positions Held

  • Teacher from 1980 to 1986
  • Security Manager from 1986 to 1992
  • Customs and Excise from 1992 to 2004[1]
References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Obedingwa Mguni, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 11, 2015
