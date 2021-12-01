Obedingwa Mguni died on 18 June 2019. Mguni started coughing while attending Parliament and was rushed to hospital where he later died.<ref name="C"/>

At the time of his death he was the deputy chief whip. Mguni was also an active member of the SADC Parliamentary Forum headquartered in Windhoek, Namibia. Obedingwa Mguni at some point in his political career served as the Home Affairs Deputy Minister.<ref name="C"/>

He had been a businessman since 2005.

He went to Empandeni Secondary School in Plumtree and, Matope, and Mkushi in Zambia.<ref name="C"/>

Mguni did his primary education at Matole and Silima primary schools in Plumtree and Regina Mundi.

n 1980, he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986 before he went to South Africa where he worked for the South African government.<ref name="C">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/obedingwa-mguni-dies/ UPDATED: Mangwe MP Cde Obedingwa Mguni dies], ''The Chronicle'', Published: June 20, 2019, Retrieved: November 30, 2021</ref>

Mguni joined the liberation struggle at the age of 15. In 1976, he went to Zambia and completed his lower sixth at Mkushi College before going to Libya for military training.

Training. In 1980 he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986 before he went to South Africa where he joined the South African government. He has also been a businessman since 2005.

Training. In 1980 he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986 before he went to South Africa where he joined the South African government. He has also been a businessman since 2005.

Mguni Joined the liberation struggle in 1975. From Empandeni he went to Zambia where he attended Mkushi College before he went to Libya for Military

Mguni Joined the liberation struggle in 1975. From Empandeni he went to Zambia where he attended Mkushi College before he went to Libya for Military

Obedingwa Mguni was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent the Mangwe Constituency.

Background

Obedingwa Mguni was born on 1 December 1963.[1] He is married to Hlalani Mguni and together they have three children Doris, Simphiwe and a son Bongani.

Political career

Mguni Joined the liberation struggle in 1975. From Empandeni he went to Zambia where he attended Mkushi College before he went to Libya for Military Training. In 1980 he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986 before he went to South Africa where he joined the South African government. He has also been a businessman since 2005.

Mguni joined the liberation struggle at the age of 15. In 1976, he went to Zambia and completed his lower sixth at Mkushi College before going to Libya for military training.

n 1980, he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986 before he went to South Africa where he worked for the South African government.[2]

Education

Mguni did his primary education at Matole and Silima primary schools in Plumtree and Regina Mundi.

He went to Empandeni Secondary School in Plumtree and, Matope, and Mkushi in Zambia.[2]

Positions Held

Teacher from 1980 to 1986

Security Manager from 1986 to 1992

Customs and Excise from 1992 to 2004[1]

He had been a businessman since 2005.

Political Career

At the time of his death he was the deputy chief whip. Mguni was also an active member of the SADC Parliamentary Forum headquartered in Windhoek, Namibia. Obedingwa Mguni at some point in his political career served as the Home Affairs Deputy Minister.[2]





Death

Obedingwa Mguni died on 18 June 2019. Mguni started coughing while attending Parliament and was rushed to hospital where he later died.[2]