'''Obedingwa Mguni''' was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent the [[Mangwe
Constituency]]. |+
'''Obedingwa Mguni''' was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent the [[Mangwe]] .
Obedingwa Mguni was born on 1 December 1963.<ref name= "Parliament">[http:/ /www.parlzim.gov.zw/attachments/article/148/Hon%20Obedingwa%20Mguni.pdf Obedingwa Mguni], '' Parliament of Zimbabwe'' , Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 11, 2015</ ref> He is married to [[ Hlalani Mguni]] and together they have three children [[ Doris Mguni|Doris]], [[Simphiwe Mguni|Simphiwe]] and a son [[Bongani Mguni|Bongani]]. |+
=/
Mguni Joined the liberation struggle in 1975. From Empandeni he went to Zambia where he attended Mkushi College before he went to Libya for Military |+
|−
Training. In 1980 he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986 before he went to South Africa where he joined the South African government. He has also been a businessman since 2005. |+
In 1980he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986before he went to South Africa where he the South African government. He also a businessman since 2005.
Mguni joined the liberation struggle at the age of 15. In 1976, he went to Zambia and completed his lower sixth at Mkushi College before going to Libya for military training. |+
the the of . his .
Mguni did his primary education at Matole and Silima primary schools in Plumtree and Regina Mundi. |
He went to Empandeni Secondary School in Plumtree and, Matope, and Mkushi in Zambia.<ref name="C"/> |
==Positions Held== |
*Teacher from 1980 to 1986 |
*Security Manager from 1986 to 1992 |
*Customs and Excise from 1992 to 2004<ref name="Parliament"/> |
He had been a businessman since 2005. |
==Political Career== |
At the time of his death he was the deputy chief whip. Mguni was also an active member of the SADC Parliamentary Forum headquartered in Windhoek, Namibia. Obedingwa Mguni at some point in his political career served as the Home Affairs Deputy Minister.<ref name="C"/> |
==Death== |
|−
Obedingwa Mguni died on 18 June 2019. Mguni started coughing while attending Parliament and was rushed to hospital where he later died.<ref name="C"/> |
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
Obedingwa Mguni was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent the Mangwe Constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 1 December 1963. [1]
Marriage: Hlalani Mguni, and together they have three children Doris, Simphiwe and a son Bongani.
Death: 18 June 2019. Mguni started coughing while attending Parliament and was rushed to hospital (West End Clinic) where he later died. [2]
School / Education
Primary: Matole and Silima primary schools in Plumtree and Regina Mundi.
Secondary: Empandeni Secondary School in Plumtree and, Matope, and Mkushi in Zambia.[2]
Service/Career
Mguni joined the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) in 1975 from Empandeni. He was 15. In 1976, he went to Zambia and completed his lower sixth at Mkushi College before going to Libya for military training.
Post Independence
In 1980, he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986 before he went to South Africa where he worked for the South African government. [2] He was also a businessman since 2005.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mangwe returned to Parliament:
Total 11 848 votes
At the time of his death he was the deputy chief whip. Mguni was also an active member of the SADC Parliamentary Forum headquartered in Windhoek, Namibia. Obedingwa Mguni at some point in his political career served as the Home Affairs Deputy Minister.[2]
Events
Positions Held
- Teacher from 1980 to 1986
- Security Manager from 1986 to 1992
- Customs and Excise from 1992 to 2004 [1]
He had also been a businessman since 2005.
References