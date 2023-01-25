Pindula

'''Obedingwa Mguni''' was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent the [[Mangwe Constituency]].
'''Obedingwa Mguni''' was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent the [[Mangwe]] Constituency.
  
==Background==
==Personal Details==
'''Born:''' '''1 December 1963'''. <ref name="Parliament">[http://www.parlzim.gov.zw/attachments/article/148/Hon%20Obedingwa%20Mguni.pdf Obedingwa Mguni], ''Parliament of Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 11, 2015</ref> <br/>
'''Marriage:''' [[Hlalani Mguni]], and together they have three children [[Doris Mguni|Doris]], [[Simphiwe Mguni|Simphiwe]] and a son [[Bongani Mguni|Bongani]]. <br/>
'''Death:''' '''18 June 2019'''. '''Mguni''' started coughing while attending [[Parliament]] and was rushed to hospital ([[West End Clinic]]) where he later died. <ref name="C"/>
  
==School / Education==
'''Primary:''' Matole and Silima primary schools in Plumtree and Regina Mundi. <br/>
'''Secondary:''' [[Empandeni Secondary School]] in [[Plumtree]] and, Matope, and Mkushi in Zambia.<ref name="C"/> <br/>
  
==Political career==
==Service/Career==
===[[Second Chimurenga]] Contribution===
'''Mguni''' joined the liberation struggle ([[Second Chimurenga]]) in '''1975''' from [[Empandeni]]. He was  15. In '''1976''', he went to Zambia and completed his lower sixth at Mkushi College before going to Libya for military training.
  
===Post Independence===
In '''1980''', he left army integration and joined teaching until '''1986''' before he went to South Africa where he worked for the South African government. <ref name="C">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/obedingwa-mguni-dies/ UPDATED: Mangwe MP Cde Obedingwa Mguni dies], ''The Chronicle'', Published: June 20, 2019, Retrieved: November 30, 2021</ref> He was also a businessman since '''2005'''.
  
==[[Second Chimurenga]] Contribution==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Mangwe]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Obedingwa Mguni]] of Zanu PF with 4 988 votes or 42.10 percent,
* [[Jessie Ngwenya]] of MDC-T with 4 434 votes or 37.42 percent,
* [[Edward T M. Mkhosi]] of MDC with 1 995 votes or 16.84 percent,
* [[Mathew Sibanda]] of ZAPU with 431 votes or 3.64 percent.
'''Total''' '''11 848 votes'''
  
At the time of his death he was the deputy chief whip. '''Mguni''' was also an active member of the SADC Parliamentary Forum headquartered in Windhoek, Namibia. '''Obedingwa Mguni''' at some point in his political career served as the [[Home Affairs]] Deputy Minister.<ref name="C"/>
  
==Events==
===Positions Held===
* Teacher from '''1980''' to '''1986'''
* Security Manager from '''1986''' to '''1992'''
* Customs and Excise from '''1992''' to '''2004''' <ref name="Parliament"/>
  
==Death==
 
  
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]

Obedingwa Mguni
BornObedingwa Mguni
(1963-12-01)December 1, 1963
DiedJune 18, 2019(2019-06-18) (aged 55)
West End Clinic
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Parliament
Political partyZANU-PF
Spouse(s)Hlalani Mguni

Obedingwa Mguni was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent the Mangwe Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 1 December 1963. [1]
Marriage: Hlalani Mguni, and together they have three children Doris, Simphiwe and a son Bongani.
Death: 18 June 2019. Mguni started coughing while attending Parliament and was rushed to hospital (West End Clinic) where he later died. [2]

School / Education

Primary: Matole and Silima primary schools in Plumtree and Regina Mundi.
Secondary: Empandeni Secondary School in Plumtree and, Matope, and Mkushi in Zambia.[2]

Service/Career

Second Chimurenga Contribution

Mguni joined the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) in 1975 from Empandeni. He was 15. In 1976, he went to Zambia and completed his lower sixth at Mkushi College before going to Libya for military training.

Post Independence

In 1980, he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986 before he went to South Africa where he worked for the South African government. [2] He was also a businessman since 2005.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mangwe returned to Parliament:

Total 11 848 votes

At the time of his death he was the deputy chief whip. Mguni was also an active member of the SADC Parliamentary Forum headquartered in Windhoek, Namibia. Obedingwa Mguni at some point in his political career served as the Home Affairs Deputy Minister.[2]

Events

Positions Held

  • Teacher from 1980 to 1986
  • Security Manager from 1986 to 1992
  • Customs and Excise from 1992 to 2004 [1]

He had also been a businessman since 2005.




References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Obedingwa Mguni, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 11, 2015
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 UPDATED: Mangwe MP Cde Obedingwa Mguni dies, The Chronicle, Published: June 20, 2019, Retrieved: November 30, 2021
