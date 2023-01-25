In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[ Bulalima/Mangwe| Mangwe]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Mangwe]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In '''1980''', he left army integration and joined teaching until '''1986''' before he went to South Africa where he worked for the South African government. <ref name="C">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/obedingwa-mguni-dies/ UPDATED: Mangwe MP Cde Obedingwa Mguni dies], ''The Chronicle'', Published: June 20, 2019, Retrieved: November 30, 2021</ref> He was also a businessman since '''2005'''.

'''Obedingwa Mguni''' was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into [[ parliament ]] in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent the [[ Bulalima/Mangwe| Mangwe]] Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 1 December 1963. [1]

Marriage: Hlalani Mguni, and together they have three children Doris, Simphiwe and a son Bongani.

Death: 18 June 2019. Mguni started coughing while attending Parliament and was rushed to hospital (West End Clinic) where he later died. [2]

School / Education

Primary: Matole and Silima primary schools in Plumtree and Regina Mundi.

Secondary: Empandeni Secondary School in Plumtree and, Matope, and Mkushi in Zambia.[2]



Service/Career

Mguni joined the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) in 1975 from Empandeni. He was 15. In 1976, he went to Zambia and completed his lower sixth at Mkushi College before going to Libya for military training.

Post Independence

In 1980, he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986 before he went to South Africa where he worked for the South African government. [2] He was also a businessman since 2005.

Obedingwa Mguni of Zanu PF with 4 988 votes or 42.10 percent,

Jessie Ngwenya of MDC-T with 4 434 votes or 37.42 percent,

Edward T M. Mkhosi of MDC with 1 995 votes or 16.84 percent,

Mathew Sibanda of ZAPU with 431 votes or 3.64 percent.

Total 11 848 votes

At the time of his death he was the deputy chief whip. Mguni was also an active member of the SADC Parliamentary Forum headquartered in Windhoek, Namibia. Obedingwa Mguni at some point in his political career served as the Home Affairs Deputy Minister.[2]

Events

Positions Held

Teacher from 1980 to 1986

to Security Manager from 1986 to 1992

to Customs and Excise from 1992 to 2004 [1]

He had also been a businessman since 2005.











