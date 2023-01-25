Difference between revisions of "Obedingwa Mguni"
Latest revision as of 10:50, 25 January 2023
|Obedingwa Mguni
|Born
|Obedingwa Mguni
December 1, 1963
|Died
|June 18, 2019 (aged 55)
West End Clinic
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Parliament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
|Spouse(s)
|Hlalani Mguni
Obedingwa Mguni was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent the Mangwe Constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 1 December 1963. [1]
Marriage: Hlalani Mguni, and together they have three children Doris, Simphiwe and a son Bongani.
Death: 18 June 2019. Mguni started coughing while attending Parliament and was rushed to hospital (West End Clinic) where he later died. [2]
School / Education
Primary: Matole and Silima primary schools in Plumtree and Regina Mundi.
Secondary: Empandeni Secondary School in Plumtree and, Matope, and Mkushi in Zambia.[2]
Service/Career
Second Chimurenga Contribution
Mguni joined the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) in 1975 from Empandeni. He was 15. In 1976, he went to Zambia and completed his lower sixth at Mkushi College before going to Libya for military training.
Post Independence
In 1980, he left army integration and joined teaching until 1986 before he went to South Africa where he worked for the South African government. [2] He was also a businessman since 2005.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mangwe returned to Parliament:
- Obedingwa Mguni of Zanu PF with 4 988 votes or 42.10 percent,
- Jessie Ngwenya of MDC-T with 4 434 votes or 37.42 percent,
- Edward T M. Mkhosi of MDC with 1 995 votes or 16.84 percent,
- Mathew Sibanda of ZAPU with 431 votes or 3.64 percent.
Total 11 848 votes
At the time of his death he was the deputy chief whip. Mguni was also an active member of the SADC Parliamentary Forum headquartered in Windhoek, Namibia. Obedingwa Mguni at some point in his political career served as the Home Affairs Deputy Minister.[2]
Events
Positions Held
- Teacher from 1980 to 1986
- Security Manager from 1986 to 1992
- Customs and Excise from 1992 to 2004 [1]
He had also been a businessman since 2005.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Obedingwa Mguni, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 11, 2015
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 UPDATED: Mangwe MP Cde Obedingwa Mguni dies, The Chronicle, Published: June 20, 2019, Retrieved: November 30, 2021