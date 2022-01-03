In July 2018, Obert Madima was elected to Ward 14 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1070 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Goromonzi RDC with 1070 votes, beating Chenesai Muchuwa of MDC Alliance with 1044 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]