Difference between revisions of "Obert Ngwenya"

Obert Ngwenya

Obert Ngwenya is the Finance Director of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited and Principal Officer of the Company’s Pension Fund having joined the Company in July 2012. He is a Registered Public Accountant and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Prior to joining the ZSE Limited, Obert held senior financial and management accounting positions in three companies listed on the ZSE which had operations in financial services, insurance and hospitality sectors. Obert also serves as a Non-Executive Director of Chengetedzai Depository Company Limited (Chengetedzai Deposit Corporation).

Career

Obert joined the Exchange as the Finance Executive and Company Secretary in July 2012. Obert has extensive experience in financial modelling, financial reporting, human capital development, corporate governance, strategy formulation and implementation gained in working in several listed companies in financial services, insurance and hospitality sectors. Prior to joining the Exchange, Obert worked at Kingdom Financial Holdings, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company and African Sun Limited in senior financial and management accounting positions. He has attended several prestigious Leadership courses notably from Institute of Directors Zimbabwe and also on Strategic Management in a changing economy by Dr Lonnie Strickland.[1]









