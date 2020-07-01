Difference between revisions of "Obert Ngwenya"

Obert joined the Exchange as the Finance Executive and Company Secretary in July 2012. Obert has extensive experience in financial modelling, financial reporting, human capital development, corporate governance, strategy formulation and implementation gained in working in several listed companies in financial services, insurance and hospitality sectors. Prior to joining the Exchange, Obert worked at Kingdom Financial Holdings, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company and African Sun Limited in senior financial and management accounting positions. He has attended several prestigious Leadership courses notably from Institute of Directors Zimbabwe and also on Strategic Management in a changing economy by Dr Lonnie Strickland.<ref name="chengetedzai"> [http://www.chengetedzai.co.zw/obert-ngwenya/], ''Chengetedzai Depository Company Limited, Accessed: 1 July, 2020''</ref>

'''Undergraduate''': Bachelor of Accountancy Honours Degree ([[University of Zimbabwe]], 2000) '''Postgraduate''': Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA, 2006), Associate of Institute of Bankers of Zimbabwe (AIOBZ, 2002), Registered Member of [[Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB)]] of Zimbabwe (PAAB, 2010), Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA, [[National University of Science and Technology]] Graduate School of Business, 2013), Certificate of Proficiency in Retirement Funds Trusteeship (COP, 2017), Current Studies CIMA Strategic Case Stage Final Exams and Admission into Chartered Accountant England and Wales (2019)<ref name="womensbank"> [https://womensbank.co.zw/board-members/], ''Zimbabwe Women's Microfinance Bank Limited, Accessed: 1 July, 2020''</ref>

[[File:Obert Ngwenya.jpg|thumb|Obert Ngwenya]]'''Obert Ngwenya''' is the Finance Director of the [[Zimbabwe Stock Exchange]] Limited and Principal Officer of the Company's Pension Fund having joined the Company in July 2012. He is a Registered Public Accountant and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Prior to joining the ZSE Limited, Obert held senior financial and management accounting positions in three companies listed on the ZSE which had operations in financial services, insurance and hospitality sectors. Obert also serves as a Non-Executive Director of Chengetedzai Depository Company Limited ([[Chengetedzai Deposit Corporation]]).

Education

Undergraduate: Bachelor of Accountancy Honours Degree (University of Zimbabwe, 2000) Postgraduate: Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA, 2006), Associate of Institute of Bankers of Zimbabwe (AIOBZ, 2002), Registered Member of Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) of Zimbabwe (PAAB, 2010), Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA, National University of Science and Technology Graduate School of Business, 2013), Certificate of Proficiency in Retirement Funds Trusteeship (COP, 2017), Current Studies CIMA Strategic Case Stage Final Exams and Admission into Chartered Accountant England and Wales (2019)[1]

Career

Obert joined the Exchange as the Finance Executive and Company Secretary in July 2012. Obert has extensive experience in financial modelling, financial reporting, human capital development, corporate governance, strategy formulation and implementation gained in working in several listed companies in financial services, insurance and hospitality sectors. Prior to joining the Exchange, Obert worked at Kingdom Financial Holdings, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company and African Sun Limited in senior financial and management accounting positions. He has attended several prestigious Leadership courses notably from Institute of Directors Zimbabwe and also on Strategic Management in a changing economy by Dr Lonnie Strickland.[2]

Career Timeline

Obert has a reputable work experience:

June 2000 to 31 Dec 2003 - Graduate Trainee and then Financial Accountant - Kingdom Financial Holdings Limited,

Jan 2004 to Dec 2004 - Management Accountant – Old Mutual Life Assurance Company of Zimbabwe,

2005 to 2012 - Financial Controller - African Sun Zimbabwe Limited,

2012 to date - Finance Director - Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE)









